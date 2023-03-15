Blue Lock episode 23 preview hints at the fourth stage Rivalry Battle's winner

8bit has finally dropped the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 23, which will be released on Sunday, March 19, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The previous episode saw Isagi scoring the equalizing goal against Rin's team. Witnessing Isagi devouring Rin, Bachira was left stunned as he worried that Isagi was going farther away from him. Thus, he listened to his inner voice, following which, he went on a rampage against Isagi's team.

Blue Lock episode 23 preview hints at the end of Rivalry Battle

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 23, titled Luck, will see the anime continue right from where the previous episode ended as Isagi will stop Bachira's rampage. In the previous episode, Bachira let go of his inner monster, due to whom he was unable to awaken his ego.

Upon letting loose and finally playing by himself, Bachira was able to dribble past his opponents using a succession of skill moves. However, he got stopped by Isagi, who believed in Bachira's ego and was waiting for him to shoot the ball.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 preview (Image via 8bit)

As per the preview, Isagi will succeed in intercepting Bachira's shot. However, due to a twist of fate, the ball is set to drop in front of the winner.

Given how the preview described the incident as "merciless" and "cruel," it can be assumed that the ball dropped at Rin Itoshi's feet, following which he could be set to score the winning goal against Isagi's team.

After the match ends, Isagi's team will most likely be left devastated after losing the game by such a small margin. However, it should be remembered that one of the team members could get picked by Itoshi's team to join them in the second selection's fifth stage. That being said, it hasn't been revealed who Itoshi and his team will pick.

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 23 preview (Image via 8bit)

Thus, the upcoming episode will most likely focus much on whom Rin, Aryu, Tokimitsu, and Bachira will pick as their fifth teammate going into the fifth stage.

Meanwhile, the episode could also end on an interesting note as Blue Lock's coach, Ego Jinpachi, could reveal the details about the second selection's fifth stage match and what team the qualifying teams will be playing against. However, it cannot be confirmed if the episode will show fans any glimpse of the match itself.

