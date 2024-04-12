Blue Lock Episode Nagi film reveals new "Nagi Awakening" trailer

On April 12, 2024, the official website of the Blue Lock Episode Nagi film unveiled a new trailer titled Kakusei. The trailer was centered around the awakening of Nagi Seishiro, which would be the premise of the anime film.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi film, which is set to premiere on April 19, is a spin-off of the popular sports manga series titled Blue Lock, written by Kaneshiro Muneyuki and illustrated by Nomura Yuusuke.

The parent manga series received an anime adaptation by the animation studio 8bit, which comprised 24 episodes. A sequel season for the parent manga series has also been announced, with no details regarding its release.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi film unveils new trailer

The 'Awakening trailer' starts with a reveal of Nagi Seishiro's monochrome life, where everything, including his classmates and school life, seemed like a drag for him. The trailer then showcased Nagi's awakening after he met Reo Mikage and introduced him to soccer.

The trailer showcased some of Nagi's moments from the first season of Blue Lock and later revealed some scenes from the anime film where Reo was carrying a lazy Nagi. The trailer then revealed Nagi passing the first tests of Blue Lock, as his POV (point of view) wasn't revealed in the anime series. The trailer ended with the main visual, showcasing the film's release date, which was April 19, 2024.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi film will be animated by animation studio 8bit, the same studio that animated the parent anime series. Some of the famous projects of this anime studio include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Infinite Stratos.

Most staff members from the anime series Blue Lock will return to animate the anime film. Some of them include Nomura Yuusuke (the illustrator for the parent manga) giving the character designs, Murayama Jun composing the music, and Arisawa Ryouya as the producer of the anime film.

The anime film will be directed by industry veteran Shunsuke Ishikawa (famous for his role as director in Seven Deadly Sins and Millionaire Detective). Some new staff members include Kawakatsu Yuusuke, Hidenori Kosuge, and Hiroshi Yanai as producers of this anime film.

Blue Lock Episode Nagi film synopsis

Nagi (left) and Reo (right) as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio 8bit)

Blue Lock Episode Nagi film will be centered around the lazy genius of Blue Lock, Nagi Seishiro. The film will showcase Nagi's journey through Blue Lock and how he passed each test. The film could also show his origins as to why Nagi was lazy from the start. Crunchyroll described the anime film as:

“That’s a hassle.” That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro’s favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi’s hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project."

"What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi’s dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he’s never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him….now, striker Nagi Seishiro’s incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze," it continues.

The anime film is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2024.

Related Articles:

Blue Lock season 2 announced for 2024

Which arc will Blue Lock season 2 animate? Explained

Blue Lock's Nagi joins Urusei Yatsura season 2 voice cast