Blue Lock's Nagi joins Urusei Yatsura season 2 voice cast

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, it was announced that Blue Lock's Seishiro Nagi's voice actor will be joining the Urusei Yatsura season 2 television anime series, per its official website. Two additional cast members will also be joining voice actor Nobunaga Shimazaki in the series’ second half, also announced as part of the website’s news.

Each of the three cast members joining the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series also had their specific characters announced and previewed in unique character visuals for each.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 serves as the second half of the 2022 readaptation of author and illustrator Rumiko Takahashi’s original manga series of the same name. The manga, which originally ran in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in the 1970s and 1980s, has been adapted into several anime films, OVAs, and television anime series prior to this latest one.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 adds starpower to its cast with voice of Blue Lock’s Seishiro Nagi and more

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the anime’s official website announced that three new cast members would be joining the Urusei Yatsura season 2 anime series. These include Nobunaga Shimazaki (the voice of Blue Lock’s Nagi) as Shingo, Motoko Kumai as Kokeru Moroboshi, and Manaka Iwami as Nozomi. All three characters were previewed with their own character visuals.

The second half of the 2022 readaptation of the classic manga series is set to premiere in January 2024 and will stream internationally on HIDIVE. At the time of this article’s writing, the Japanese release information has yet to be finalized but is likely to be in the coming weeks and months heading into the aforementioned release window.

Expand Tweet

Takahiro Kamei is serving as the series director, with animation studio David Production producing the series. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music for the anime series. The first half premiered in October 2022 on the Noitamania programming block on Fuji TV. HIDIVE streamed the anime weekly as it aired in Japan and later produced and streamed an English dub for the series.

The anime’s first half ran for two cours, or half a year, without any breaks. Per reports, the anime’s entire run will last four cours and adapt selected stories from the original manga, but it will not run consecutively and instead be broken up into two halves.

Notably, the original manga ran from 1978 to 1987 and was previously released overseas in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s. The original television anime adaptation ran from 1981 to 1986.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.