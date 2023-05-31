Blue Lock manga sales leave Chainsaw Man and One Piece in dust

The Oricon rating service has released the list of half-year manga sales ranking in Japan for 2023, as per which Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock is currently the top-selling manga in Japan. It managed to beat the likes of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man and Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.
Oricon is a corporate group in Japan that provides in-depth data and statistics on music and the music industry. However, the company also monitors and reports on sales of video games, books, CDs, DVDs, manga, and other entertainment products based on weekly tabulations.
Oricon names Blue Lock as the top-selling manga for the first half of 2023
Oricon has released the list of top-selling manga in Japan for the first half of 2023, i.e., the period between November 21, 2022, to May 21, 2023. As per this list, Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock became the best-selling manga of 2023 with an estimated sales of 8.04 million copies. In the given period, 518,277 copies of Blue Lock volume 22 were sold all across Japan.
The second place went to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, with an estimated total sales of over 4.49 million copies. The best-selling Chainsaw Man manga was volume no. 13, with an estimated 698,001 copies sold all across Japan.
Meanwhile, Takehiko Inoue's Slam Dunk was ranked third with estimated sales of over 4.19 million copies, of which over 448,680 copies were of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK re:SOURCE.
The fourth best-selling manga was Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, which managed to accumulate an estimated sales of over 3.75 million copies. The best-selling Jujutsu Kaisen manga was volume 21, with an estimated sales of 1,553,984 copies.
The fifth place went to Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, with a total estimated sales of over 3.5 million copies, of which 1,758,255 copies were of volume 105.
The ranking for the top 10 best-selling manga in the first half of 2023 in Japan are as follows:
- Blue Lock - 8,046,032
- Chainsaw Man - 4,492,906
- Slam Dunk - 4,199,966
- Jujutsu Kaisen - 3,757,215
- One Piece - 3,55,097
- Spy x Family - 2,688,171
- Tokyo Revengers - 2,622,078
- My Hero Academia - 1,887,507
- Oshi no Ko - 1,690,722
- Kingdom - 1,569,434
While both Blue Lock and Chainsaw Man were previously in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively, it seems clear that their anime have managed to give their manga sales a huge boost as both series climbed up to the first and second places, respectively, in merely six months.