Bocchi the Rock to set fire to the stage in August 2023

The Kessoku band from Aki Hamaji’s popular Bocchi the Rock manga series is getting a stage play adaptation titled "Live Stage: Bocchi the Rock." The event, announced by Milano-Za theatre in Tokyo, is set to take place in August 2023.

Aki Hamaji’s manga began serialization in Hobunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Max magazine from December 19, 2017. It was later adapted into an anime series by CloverWorks, which aired from October 9 to December 25, 2022, with 12 episodes in total.

"Live Stage: Bocchi the Rock" to feature the original cast

The event will run for a span of 10 days from August 11 to 20 at theatre Milano-Za, Tokyo. "Live Stage: Bocchi the Rock" will feature cast members selected through auditions for their musical abilities, who promise to bring the original characters to life, with the stage direction set to faithfully adapt the original work.

As published in the official Live Stage website, the band will include the characters as follows:

Hitori Gotoh – Guitarist

Nijika Ijichi – Drums

Ryo Yamada – Bassist

Ikuyo Kita – Guitar and Vocals

The series follows the story of Hitori Gotou, a shy girl who loves to play the guitar and dreams to one day play in a band of her own. The synopsis of Bocchi the Rock, as described by MyAnimeList, reads:

"High school student Hitori "Bocchi" Gotou has no social life or any friends—unless you count her guitar. She dreams of creating a school band in the hopes that using her instrument will elevate her social standing. However, despite spending the last two years diligently practicing guitar, she is no closer to her goal."

It continues:

"Although she has gained a following online for her guitar covers of popular songs, Bocchi's lack of social skills means that her dream may ultimately be impossible. But one day, drummer Nijika Ijichi spots Bocchi with her guitar alone in a park. Desperately in need of a guitarist, Nijika quickly recruits Bocchi to the band that Nijika has formed with bassist Ryou Yamada—Kessoku Band. Though overwhelmed and left floundering at the sudden social interaction, Bocchi realizes this may be the start of something bigger."

Bocchi the Rock anime is yet to play its final string as the series is slated to return to the screens in the future. However, until then, fans can keep up with the ongoing manga version to stay updated on their adventures.

In addition, it was also announced earlier that the series will be releasing a compilation film in 2024 that will include the edited version of all twelve episodes in the anime. Those who wish to check out the anime can head over to Crunchyroll for the same.

