Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga sales prove the series is not yet finished

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga sales have been a running topic throughout the years, with many people claiming that the series was not selling, which has been a point of contention for many fans. However, when it comes to recent sales of the series, especially after the time skip, there has been an upward trajectory.

As per Oricon, the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has sold 31,000 copies since the release of the recent chapter. This is a significant aspect of the manga, especially considering the other series on the list. The sales indicate that this Masashi Kishimoto property is getting a bit of a resurrection. It is also worth pointing out that there is much more to explore in the series, considering that the time skip has barely started.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga.

The sales of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga are better than what people initially expected

Oricon, the Japanese platform that confirms the number of sales on a regular basis, revealed that the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has sold 31,000 copies since the release of the recent chapter three days ago. This has led to many discussions involving the Naruto sequel and its current state.

The Boruto manga sales have been a running issue with the series, with many people claiming that it was a commercial disappointment for the higher-ups in Shueisha. However, as proven by Oricon recently, it was the eighth highest-selling manga in the last week or so, alongside series such as Black Clover, Haikyuu!!, and Jujutsu Kaisen, among many more.

The series' current status

The recent events in the time skip have given the story more positive attention, with the character of Boruto becoming a much more compelling protagonist and the issue of Code and the clones being very prominent. Furthermore, there is the issue of how Sasuke became a tree and how Naruto and Hinata were held captive.

There is also the element of characters like Sarada awakening her Mangekyou Sharingan, Kawaki becoming stronger, and Mitsuki even going as far as mastering the Sage Mode ability. Therefore, the main cast has become a lot more prominent, there is a major threat with the clones, and author Masashi Kishimoto, going back to the series, has given it the boost it needs.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex, in many ways, was a make-it-or-break-it situation for the franchise, and the manga sales confirm that it has been a very positive success thus far.