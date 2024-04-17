Boruto Two Blue Vortex's leaked cover for chapter 9 does justice to new-gen InoShikaCho

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 is set to be released on April 19, 2024, but the cover of this chapter has already been leaked. The InoShikaCho could be foreshadowed as a big part of the series through the cover.

Earlier this week, the cover of volume 2 of the series was also unveiled which featured Sarada Uchiha. This could be hinting that the author could be trying to make the supporting characters of his series enter the main plotline and give Boruto Uzumaki a little less screen time since the series started.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and reflects the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 cover page features the InoShikaCho trio

The cover page comprises Inojin Yamanaka, Shikadai Nara, and Chocho Akimichi in their post-time skip attire. Inojin's attire consisted of a baggy violet jacket with white shorts. Shikadai's consisted of a full-sleeve sweater with a baggy pair of long shorts. Lastly, Chocho's attire was a mid-riff tank top with black pants and a jacket that had a butterfly pattern on it.

At the climax of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the InoShikaCho also fell prey to Eida's omnipotent ability and considered Boruto the imposter of the Hidden Leaf Village. They helped the higher-ups drive the protagonist out of the village.

The trio accompanied by Himawari (Image via Shueisha)

In the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series, this trio hasn't gotten much of a spotlight yet. But in chapter 8, the trio was assigned to protect Himawari from the God Trees that had invaded the Hidden Leaf Village.

According to the spoilers of chapter 9, the trio helped Himawari make a hair-close escape from Jura's Tailed Beast bomb. So the trio being featured on the cover of this chapter could mean that their role in the series isn't over yet.

The InoShikaCho of the Hidden Leaf Village

The trio as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The trio is an iconic formation which belonged to the Hidden Leaf Village since its early days. The trio consisted of members from three clans: Nara, Akimichi, and the Yamanaka clan. The most iconic one was from the Naruto series which comprised Shikamaru, Ino, and Choji.

Boruto also had the new trio who were the descendants of the previous ones. Inojin was the son of Sai and Ino and inherited the techniques of both of his parents. While he used Sai's drawing technique more for medical jutsu, Ino's Mind Transfer Jutsu could be considered his specialty.

Shikadai was the son of Temari and Shikamaru and inherited the techniques of both of his parents. While he has been seen using Temari's Wind Release jutsu technique, his main weapon in battle could be considered the priced jutsu of the Nara clan, the Shadow Imitation jutsu.

Chocho was the daughter of Karui and Choji and inherited the techniques of both of her parents. While she has been seen using Lightning Release in battle, her forte in battle could be considered the priced Calorie Control jutsu of the Akimichi clan.

