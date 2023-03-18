Buddy Daddies Episode 10 is proving to be too much for fans to handle

Right after the preview teaser dropped for episode 10 of Buddy Daddies, fans of the series were widely discussing the return of Miri’s birth mother, Misaki Unsaka. After the episode titled Lost At Sea aired, fans’ worst fear came true, as Kazuki and Rei parted ways with their beloved daughter, who proved to be a blessing in their lives.

Since Buddy Daddies is an original series by P.A. Works with no source material to back its plot progress, fans of the series are concerned about what the future holds for the show. As fans of Buddy Daddies are immensely attached to phenomenal characters and the beautiful bond they share, it is hard to get past the latest episode.

Buddy Daddies episode 10 puts Kazuki and Rei in a gut-wrenching ethical dilemma

amber ♡ @tanijrou I LITERALLY CANT DO THIS I LITERALLY CANT DO THIS https://t.co/0XI35P0hGH

Buddy Daddies episode 10, Lost At Sea kicked off with the usual Kazuki and Rei picking up Miri from the daycare, where they inadvertently ran into Misaki Unsaka. Given his first and last encounter with Misaki, Kazuki was skeptical about talking to her. However, Rei invited her to their home to have a conversation about the situation.

Misaki was dealing with throat cancer, which is why she got fired from her job. It is unknown why she had the sudden urge to look after her daughter, given how she never wanted to bear a child in the first place and even despised Miri. What startled Kazuki and Rei the most was Misaki revealing that she knew about their line of work.

gobo | buddy daddies depression @goboee "time to wake up from the dream" NAH I CAN'T DO THIS ANYMORE "time to wake up from the dream" NAH I CAN'T DO THIS ANYMORE https://t.co/J5Ghk8QEqN

mimi⁷✘ @katsukiforovs buddy daddies episode 10 buddy daddies episode 10 https://t.co/X9acCbUGHI

#BuddyDaddies Me when my comfort show of hitmen being dads to a child they killed the father of no longer feels like a comfort show after today's episode Me when my comfort show of hitmen being dads to a child they killed the father of no longer feels like a comfort show after today's episode #BuddyDaddies https://t.co/VtRz3NZ8X4

Eventually, at Yadorigi cafe, the assassin buddies discovered that Kyuutaro told Misaki about everything. As the assassin handler, Kyuutaro was pretty strict with the regime of the secret organization. However, after babysitting Miri several times, something changed him from within, as he started cutting some slack for Rei and Kazuki.

However, as it was high time that the Suwa head himself put Rei Ogisu in charge of monitoring Rei and his family, Kyuutaro had no choice but to take a drastic step to safeguard Miri. Kyuutaro warned the assassins that they would have to face the consequences for betraying the organization if they didn't give up Miri. He even reminded Kazuki and Rei that they shouldn’t forget that they were the ones who assassinated Miri’s father.

#buddydaddies #kurusukazuki #unasakamiri look what i made instead of many of my responsibilities. P.A works better pay for my therapy i can't handle life anymore look what i made instead of many of my responsibilities. P.A works better pay for my therapy i can't handle life anymore#buddydaddies #kurusukazuki #unasakamiri https://t.co/23GAJ7WobE

this is the worst day of my life they need to be reunited NOW #buddydaddies this is the worst day of my life they need to be reunited NOW #buddydaddies https://t.co/xUz7JQs8e6

The idea of giving up Miri once and for all weighed heavily on both of their hearts, as she was their second chance at life. Along with Rei, Kazuki enjoyed his last day with Miri by taking her to a popular theme park, buying her new clothes, and sharing Crêpe. On the Ferris wheel, Kazuki admitted that he and Rei got far more than their share, and Rei thanked Miri for showing them the wonders of life.

Kazuki wrapping his muffler around Miri to make sure she didn’t catch a cold before the final goodbye made fans of Buddy Daddies immensely emotional.

Kazuki and Rei would be returning to their mundane lives as presumed. However, Miri, who still hopes to see her papas the next day at her mother's house, would be utterly devastated after finding out that she won't meet them again.

