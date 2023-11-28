Burn the Witch anime prequel set to stream on Crunchyroll in December

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, saw the official website for the Burn the Witch anime franchise announce that the series’ 0.8 prequel film will stream on Crunchyroll upon its Japanese release. While the current streaming information pertains specifically to Europe and the Americas, the website claims that further information regarding distribution in other areas is coming.

The official website for the Burn the Witch anime has also confirmed that the 0.8 prequel film will go live in Japan and internationally on Crunchyroll at the same time. According to the latest information, which is likely subject to change barring any production issues, the film is set to premiere in the final days of December 2023.

The Burn the Witch anime serves as the official anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tite Kubo’s original manga franchise of the same name. Kubo is likely best known as the author of the world-famous anime and manga franchise Bleach, which the Burn the Witch franchise is overtly connected to.

Burn the Witch anime prequel film set to premiere in Japan and overseas on Saturday, December 30, 2023

As mentioned above, the Burn the Witch anime prequel film is set to premiere on Japanese television and overseas on Crunchyroll on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The film will begin airing on Japanese broadcast television at 1 AM Japanese Standard Time, with the Crunchyroll distribution also citing the same time for release.

While Crunchyroll is handling overseas distribution in Europe and the Americas, Amazon Prime Video and Lemino will exclusively host the film within Japan’s borders. As mentioned above, streaming information for international regions besides Europe and the Americas seems set to come based on the official website’s latest news. However, the website does not specify exactly when fans can expect this additional distribution information to be shared.

A key visual and trailer for the 0.8 prequel film have been released, both of which feature central characters Ninny Spangcole, Noel Niihashi, Balgo Parks, and Osushi. Ninny and Noel work for the supernatural anti-dragon organization known as Wing Bind, while Balgo and his dog Osushi are real-world friends with Noel. Asami Tano voices Nini, Yuina Yamada voices Noel, Tsuchiya Shimba voices Balgo, and Rie Hikisaka voices Osushi.

The first Burn the Witch anime film was announced in March 2020 and premiered in October of that year in Japanese theaters. Crunchyroll streamed the film internationally upon its release in Japan. The prequel film was announced in September 2023, marking an incredibly quick turnaround from the film’s initial announcement to its looming December premiere. The prologue film’s source material is a manga chapter entitled “Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover.”

