Chainsaw Man chapter 121 teases an appearance from the Death Devil

Fans have not been able to keep calm ever since the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 121, which has made the new arc even more interesting by introducing a character who has never been seen before.

At the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 121, Asa and Yoru were seen returning to their apartment, when they encountered a new devil. This might be the Death Devil - one of the four horsemen that fans have been waiting for, but this is unclear as of now, given that not many details are available about the same.

The series has so far introduced many new characters, and has kept fans guessing at every turn. Follow along as we break down chapter 121 and see whether it might be the Death Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Did we see the Death devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 121?

A breakdown of the chapter

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 begins with Hirofumi Yoshida taking Asa to the Devil Hunter Club for a cup of coffee. When Yoshida discusses the lonely life with Asa, she wonders whether Yoshida likes her and why he is spending time with her, given his busy schedule. Suddenly, Yoshida abruptly tells her to stay as far away from Denji as possible. He refuses to offer an explanation for the same.

The chapter then switches to Denji and Nayuta. The latter detects the vilest odor she has ever encountered, deeming it the "nastiest devil scent," and tells Denji to go to battle. Denji claims he no longer wants to fight, as Nayuta would deny him any relationship. Nayuta then attempts to convince him that people will adore him, and that adoration is greater than a girlfriend. Denji agrees after some thought.

The focus of Chainsaw Man chapter 121 then goes to Asa, who is seen feeling downhearted about her present situation as she walks home. Yoru reassures her by sharing her opinion that being alone is better than experiencing heartbreak.

On their way back to the apartment, they find the body of a middle-aged guy lying on the ground. At this moment, the war devil takes possession of Asa and tells her to stay back. When she glances up, she sees several people staring directly at her.

In summation: Death Devil or not?

At the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 121, everyone in the building appeared to stop what they were doing and gaze at Asa and Yoru, as if they were under some sort of hypnotic spell. This indicates a devil's presence.

There is also no reason to suspect Nayuta because she has never smelled this devil's aroma before, and claims it's the worst she has ever smelled.

This latest tease has left the fandom wanting more.

Yet, it's not improbable that the Death Devil will ultimately show up. A main character in Chainsaw Man, the Death Devil feeds on people's dread of death, and is one of the four horsemen, according to Makima.

Yoshida also talked about the Death Devil. He wondered if Denji would eat it to save people.

However, there is a chance that the devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 121, is someone else. For instance, we don't know who the Chainsaw Man impostor from Chapter 111 was. But if the case is right and the Death Devil is indeed introduced, then Denji may have to face a deadly enemy.

Since this is all guesswork, we don't know what awaits Denji and Asa. Fans will have to wait until the next chapter for an explanation, since the manga is on break for one week following Chainsaw Man chapter 121's release.

