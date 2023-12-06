Chainsaw Man and Suzume receive 2023 Saturn Award nominations

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the 2023 Saturn Awards nominations were revealed, which revealed the news of Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume and Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man both being nominated. Shinkai’s beloved film was nominated to the Best Animated Film category, while the television anime adaptation of Fujimoto’s original manga was nominated in the Best Animated Television Series or Special category.

Interestingly, Shinkai’s Suzume and Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man are the only two anime to be nominated for either category, emphasizing how impressive the two works are. The Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series was nominated for the Animated Series award last year, but, unfortunately, it did not win the category.

For those unaware, the Saturn Awards honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the genre(s), which are nominated and decided by a committee. Shinkai’s Suzume and Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man certainly are some of the best animated offerings in the aforementioned genres, making their nominations exciting for fans.

Chainsaw Man and Suzume seemingly set up for success in the 2023 Saturn Award nominations

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Suzume and Chainsaw Man are the only anime offerings in their respective categories. Despite this, they each still have significant competition in their respective categories. The former is going up against Elemental, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The latter entry, meanwhile, is going up against Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Harley Quinn, My Adventures with Superman, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. As is evident, Shinkai and Fujimoto’s creations have some stiff competition in their respective categories.

The awards ceremony for the 2023 Saturn Awards will take place at the Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024. It is currently unclear if the awards ceremony will be streamed, and if so, where the said stream will be available to view around the world.

Expand Tweet

Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man first began as an original manga series, which debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in December 2018. The series ran in the magazine until the conclusion of its first part in December 2020.

Further, the series began its second part in July 2022, but moved to Shueisha’s digital Shonen Jump+ catalog. A television anime adaptation of the first part of the series premiered in October 2022, running for 12 episodes through December 2022.

Meanwhile, Shinkai’s Suzume film was first released in Japanese theaters in November 2022, and was released internationally across 2023 by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, and Wild Bunch. The film is currently the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time internationally and the tenth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time within Japan exclusively.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.