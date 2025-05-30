Champignon Witch anime reveals January 2026 release window and more

Friday, May 30, 2025 saw the first promotional video for the television Champignon Witch anime series begin streaming, which officially revealed its January 2026 release window. The teaser trailer also revealed the series’ starring cast member, as well as its main staff members and animation studios.

A teaser visual for the Champignon Witch anime was also revealed, and basic broadcast information for the anime’s January 2026 premiere was also shared. The roughly minute-long teaser trailer previews the series’ general world and setting, primarily by focusing on protagonist Luna and her role in it.

The latest trailer for the Champignon Witch anime has confirmed that Haruka Shiraishi will star as protagonist Luna. Shiraishi is likely best known for her performance as Asirpa in the Golden Kamuy anime series and its OVAs. Her other notable roles include as We Never Learn’s Fumino Furuhashi, Kowloon Generic Romance’s Reiko Kujirai, Mushoku Tensei’s Sara, and The Eminence in Shadow’s Rose Oriana. Shiraishi is currently the only announced cast member.

Yosuke Kubo is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics and Qzil.la studios. Yuko Kakihara is in charge of series composition, with Miki Matsumoto designing the characters. It is expected that both additional cast and staff members will be announced in the coming months as the 2025 calendar year draws to a close. The key visual features protagonist Luna seemingly laying down in a forest, surrounded by flowers and mushrooms.

As mentioned above, the Champignon Witch anime is currently slated for a January 2026 release window. The series will air on TBS on Japanese television. As of this article’s writing, no domestic or international streaming information for the series has been officially confirmed. Fans can expect this information to eventually be revealed via the series’ official website or official X (formerly Twitter) account, both of which opened on Friday, May 30.

The magic fantasy series follows protagonist Luna, a witch feared by others who lives in a black forest. She is called the titular Champignon Witch due to the fact that poisonous mushrooms grow anywhere and on anything she walks, talks, and touches. As teased in the final moments of the promotional video, the story follows Luna as she meets someone who can be around her. Likewise, she begins developing her first love after never knowing the touch of another prior.

The television Champignon Witch anime series will adapt mangaka Tachibana Higuchi’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Manga Park shojo magazine in October 2019, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into six compilation volumes thus far, none of which are officially available in English as of this article’s writing.

