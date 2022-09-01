Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 release date, where to watch, and what to expect

The Paper Shuffle test became one of the most awaited special examinations after the Cruise Ship Special Test in Classroom of the Elite. However, what fans were most eager for was the result of the bet between Kushida and Suzune. Though the latter made the first move and defeated the former in the maths test, without Ayanokouji’s genius, things would have ended differently.

With the debut of Class 1-C’s Hiyori Shiina in Episode 9 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2, fans of the light novel series went berserk. They commended Studio Lerche for Hiyori’s brilliant character design. As Ryuuen tried to find the perpetrator who was trying to control him, fans were hyped to see his reaction when he came to know that it was Ayanokouji all along.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9.

When will Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 be released, and where to watch it?

Sticking to its schedule, Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 will be released on September 5, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels in Japan. Earlier Netflix didn’t include both seasons of the series in its huge library. However, the OTT platform is now streaming both seasons, but only in a few selected countries.

Crunchyroll is streaming the second installment as well as the first in both dubbed and subbed versions. Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time for Episode 10 is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific Time: 6:00 am PDT

Central Time: 8:00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9:00 am EDT

British Time: 2:00 pm BST

Indian Time: 5:30 pm IST

European Time: 2:00 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8:00 pm PHT

A brief recap of Episode 9

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 9

After making a deal to exchange question papers with Kushida, Ryuuen intrudes on Yukimura’s study group to confront Ayanokouji. Ryuuen took Hiyori’s help to fish out the mastermind; however, for her, Ayanokouji and Hirata have forgettable faces. Later, Hasebe proposed the idea of making the group official with the title Ayanokouji Group.

Sakura Airi also became a member of the group. While Suzune was in a group meeting, Karuizawa picked a fight with Kushida as Ayanokouj instructed her on the phone last night. Kushida submitted the questions on behalf of the entire Class 1-C to Chibashira and gave a copy to Ryuuen in return for the question paper prepared for Class 1-D.

During the exam, Kushida realized that the questions were different from Ryuuen’s copy. Later, through Ryuuen, Kushida learned that Suzune was a step ahead of her at everything. Being infuriated by the anonymous mastermind, Ryuuen proclaimed to target Karuizawa by sending her image to Ayanokouji.

What to expect from Episode 10?

The ending of Episode 9 proclaimed that Ayanokouji and Ryuuen are finally going to face each other, which concludes that fans are just moments away from one of the epic showdowns in the history of Classroom of the Elite. Apart from Ryuuen, Kushida has also shifted her wrath towards Ayanokouji by adhering to the conditions of the bet that she can’t go against Suzune anymore.

Karuizawa has been bullied on multiple occasions by the trio of Class 1-C; however, this time, she will face the class representative of Class 1-C, Kakeru Ryuuen. Though Ayanokouji has promised to protect Karuizawa from all odds, fans will have to wait for the release of Classroom of the Elite Episode 10 to see how the former saves the latter from Ryuuen.

