Classroom of the Elite season 3 reveals theme song artists with new trailer

On Thursday, December 15, 2023, Kadokawa begin streaming a new promotional video for the Classroom of the Elite season 3 anime series, revealing the season’s new theme song artists. Both the opening and ending themes were revealed in the video and were also previewed throughout the course of the latest, roughly 2-minute-long promotional video.

The promotional video also reconfirmed the release information for Classroom of the Elite season 3, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Japan. Crunchyroll has also announced that they will be streaming the season internationally as it airs in Japan, as they did with the previous two seasons of the series.

Likewise, this is likely the last major promotional video and batch of information fans will receive for Classroom of the Elite season 3, with all other major details previously announced. Fan excitement for the coming third season of the smash-hit television anime series is at an all-time high, with the premiere just weeks away at the time of this article’s writing.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 theme songs performed by ZAQ and Yui Ninomiya

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Classroom of the Elite season 3 anime series revealed and previewed the series’ theme songs and artists. The opening theme will be entitled “Minor Piece” and will be performed by ZAQ. Yui Ninomiya is performing the ending theme song, which is entitled “Konsei Dai Kakumei.” This translates to “The Great Revolution of this World.”

The series is set to premiere on the AT-X channel in Japan on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. Japanese Standard Time. The season premiere will then run on the Tokyo MX, BS NTC, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto stations. As mentioned above, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will stream the series weekly with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.

Crunchyroll previously streamed the second season as it premiered in Japan from July 2022 onward and also streamed the first season as it premiered in Japan from July 2017 onward. Funimation had streamed an English dub of the first season at the time, with Crunchyroll having since taken over streaming the series’ dubbed version.

Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto return in their first-season roles as chief directors, with Yoshihito Nishoji as the credited director at Lerche studios. Hayato Kazano oversaw the series’ scripts, and Kazuaki Morita returned to design the characters for Classroom of the Elite season 3. Crunchyroll describes the first season as follows:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…"

