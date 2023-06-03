Creator Kafka Asagiri to appear at Anime Expo just before Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 premiere

With the highly anticipated Anime Expo event set to take place just before the Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 premiere, fans were incredibly excited to see Kafka Asagiri attend the same. Asagiri is best known as the creator and author of the Bungo Stray Dogs manga series, which is arguably one of Studio BONES' most popular offerings.

Likewise, the animation studio behind Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 and prior installments is set to be represented at the event by co-founders Masahiko Minami and Toshihiro Kawamoto. Considering the overwhelming representative presence of the creative team behind Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, fans suspect some major information about the upcoming season to be shared.

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 set to premiere less than two weeks after Asagiri's appearance at the event, this seems rather likely. However, with no official announcements on the matter as of this article's writing, it's still purely speculative, despite the overwhelming evidence suggesting something big is in the works.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 could be premiering at Anime Expo given creator Asagiri's presence

The latest

sky ia @osamuist guess if any of you are attending the anime expo in july to meet asagiri someone please ask him how the goverment officials held a meeting on standard island when that place was presumably destoryed in 55 minutes, unless someone knows the answer tell me pls guess if any of you are attending the anime expo in july to meet asagiri someone please ask him how the goverment officials held a meeting on standard island when that place was presumably destoryed in 55 minutes, unless someone knows the answer tell me pls

Alongside Asagiri and the co-creators of Studio BONES, the convention will also host a talk show and 3D performance by Nijisanji EN's VTuber group LazuLight. LazuLight, featuring Elira Pendora, Finance Ryugu, and Pomu Rainpuff, is set to perform at the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom on July 2 at 1:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time.

While Asagiri's presence at the event is confirmed, it's unknown to what degree (if at all) Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be part of the convention. With trailers and key visuals already released, essentially the only surprise in store for attendees would be a series premiere. Likewise, with no official schedule for the convention available as of this article's writing, the series' presence overall is wholly unknown.

That being said, the presence of both Asagiri and the Studio BONES co-founders Masahiko Minami and Toshihiro Kawamoto is incredibly suspicious. While series illustrator Sango Harukawa isn't currently announced for the convention, Asagiri's presence as series creator is more than enough to arouse suspicion.

lexi | double black (small) @merchlingwylan asagiri going to the anime expo in la doesn’t seem real to me like what do you mean he has a face . will he show up in a paper bag. what if he brings volume 23 and just holds it in front of his face the whole time. lord and savior asagiri going to the anime expo in la doesn’t seem real to me like what do you mean he has a face . will he show up in a paper bag. what if he brings volume 23 and just holds it in front of his face the whole time. lord and savior https://t.co/gZdB9FWNmB

With Anime Expo 2023 set to take place from July 1-4, 2023, fans still have about a month before they find out exactly what's in store for the series' convention presence.

Asagiri's series originally began serialization in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in 2013. Yen Press publishes both the manga and novel series in English. The manga has been adapted into four television anime seasons, as well as one additional film.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is set to premiere on July 12.

Be sure to keep up with all Bungo Stray Dogs anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes