Crunchyroll announces details for Solo Leveling English dub and more

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce additional details for their English dubs of the Solo Leveling anime, Classroom of the Elite season 3, and Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage. The foremost series also received an English-dubbed trailer, but Classroom of the Elite and Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage did not.

Crunchyroll also confirmed the English-dubbed cast for the Solo Leveling anime and other series, as well as sharing key dub staff information for each anime series. The foremost is set to premiere on the platform this coming Saturday, Jan. 20, while the other two dubs premiered on the platform earlier today, Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The Solo Leveling anime premiered in Japan on Saturday, Jan. 6, and is being streamed internationally by Crunchyroll in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles as it airs. Classroom of the Elite season 3 and Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage premiered in Japan on Wednesday, Jan. 3, and are also being streamed internationally weekly.

Solo Leveling English-dubbed cast includes Aleks Le as protagonist Sung Jinwoo and more

The Solo Leveling English dub is set to star Aleks Le as protagonist Sung Jinwoo, Michelle Rojas as Cha Hae-in, and Dani Chambers as Lee Joohee. Additional cast includes Justin Briner as Yoo Jinho, Rebecca Wan as Sung Jinah, Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-in, Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho, Go Gunhee as Kent Williams, and SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul. Caitlin Glass is the ADR Director for the English-dubbed version of the series.

The English dub for the third season of the Classroom of the Elite anime series stars Apphia Yu as Akane, Brandon McInnis as Sudo, Bryson Baugus as Sumida, and Alex Moore as Hasebe. Additional cast includes Austin Tindle as Hashimoto, Veronica Laux as Hiyori, Aaron Dismuke as Ike, Aaron Roberts as Ishizaki, Chris Wehkamp as Koenji, Belsheber Rusape as Moriyama, Kent Williams as Mashima, Jordan Dash Cruz as Miyake, and Jesse James Grelle as Yukimura.

Helena Walstron is serving as the voice director for the dub, with Samantha Herek as producer. Emily Neves is adapting the script for the dub, and Derric Benavides is credited as the dub’s sound engineer.

The Bottom-Tier Character Tomoazki 2nd Stage English dub stars Adam Gibbes as Tomozaki, Faye Mata aas Aoi, Brittany Karbowski as Akiyama, and AmaLee as Erika. Additional cast includes the following:

Fuka voiced by Natalie Rose

Hanabi voiced by Amber Connor

Hashiguchi voiced by Justin Duncan

Hirabayashi voiced by Hannah Alyea

Kawamura voiced by Katelyn Gault

Kizaki voiced by Michelle Rojas

Male Game Narrator voiced by Eric Vale

Mimimi voiced by Christina Kelly

Mizusawa voiced by Stephen Fu

Nakamura voiced by Chris Hackney

Takei voiced by Matt Shipman

Tomozaki's Little Sister voiced by Brittany Lauda

Tsugumi voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft

Yuzu voiced by Kate Bristol

