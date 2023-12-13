Undead Unluck English dub announces December release date and more

Undead Unluck has been one of the most surprising anime in 2023 and now this David Production series is getting an English dub this December. It has been confirmed that this dub is coming out on December 13, and there was also a confirmation on the working staff involved in the project.

There is no denying that Undead Unluck has been one of the sleeper hits in 2023. The story of Fuuko and Andy's shenanigans, especially because of their unique circumstances and peculiar bond, is quite captivating. It is also one of David Production's most popular series in recent years after JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Undead Unluck series.

The Undead Unluck anime is getting an English dub

Undead Unluck's English dub is arriving on December 13, 2023. This popular David Production series has received a lot of plaudits in recent weeks because of its unique plot, popular characters, and the dynamic between the main duo, Andy and Fuuko.

TMS Entertainment announced that the English dub is going to be released this Wednesday and people are going to be able to watch it on Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.

Tony Oliver is in charge of directing this dub at Bang Zoom! Studios. Some of the confirmed voice actors for the English dub include Ben Balmaceda as Andy, Jackie Lastra as Fuko, Aleks Le as Shen, Daniel Walton as Void, and Amber Lee Connors as Gena.

The premise and appeal of the anime

The Undead Unluck series follows Fuuko Izumo, who is a young girl who has an ability called Unluck, which leads to people around her dying because she gives them bad luck. Once she decides to end her life, however, she meets a guy named Andy, who cannot die as he regenerates. Andy is looking for a memorable way to end his life.

Since they both hit it off and are struggling in their unique ways, they begin to form a strong friendship. However, their unique abilities lead to them drawing the attention of a peculiar organization, assassins, and more, with the combination of Fuuko's bad luck abilities and Andy's near-immortal body leading the charge in a lot of these adventures.

From a technical perspective, the creative staff at David Production was the same that did Fire Force a couple of years ago, and director Yuki Yase, of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fame, is in charge of this production. The manga began serialization in January 2020 and has 19 volumes as of now.