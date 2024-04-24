Crunchyroll confirms English dub release dates for KonoSuba season 3 and more

Wednesday, April 24, 2024, saw Crunchyroll confirm the English dub release dates, casts, and staff members for the Konosuba season 3, Date A Live V, and Viral Hit television anime series. All three titles will premiere on Wednesday, April 24, with the first episode of each dub available to start viewing on Crunchyroll as of this article’s writing.

Konosuba season 3, Date A Live V, and Viral Hit are three of the most highly anticipated and exciting anime series of the Spring 2024 season, making the arrival of their English dubs momentous. The three series will maintain the typical two-episode gap between their English dubbed versions and the original Japanese language edition, as seen with other English dubbed series by Crunchyroll.

Konosuba season 3 English dub and more release on Crunchyroll on April 24

The English dub cast for the Viral Hit anime series includes Brandon Acosta as Kota Shimura/Hobin, Jessie James Grelle as Kanegon/Snapper, Corey Wilder as Hamaken/Pakgo, and Morgan Lauré as Rumi. It also featured Molly Zhang as Kaho Asamiya/Bomi, Stephanie Young as Miyuki Shimura/Jihyeon, Trina Nishimura as Aki Yashio/Gaeul, and Ricco Fajardo as Tatsuya Ogi/Munseong.

The English dub staff for the series includes Voice Director Cris George, Producer Zach Bolton, Jared Smith, who is in charge of Adaptation, Gino Palencia, a Mixer, and Jeremy Woods, an Engineer. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Taejun Park and illustrator Jung Hyun Kim’s original webtoon series of the same name. The title first premiered in Japan on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, on Fuji TV’s Ultra+ programming block.

The Date A Live V English dub cast includes Jessie James Grelle as Shido, Brynn Apprill as Kotori, Alexis Tipton as Kurumi, Felecia Angelle as Mana, Christopher Wehkamp as Westcott, Barrett Nash as Reine, Trina Nishimura as Ellen, and Michelle Rojas as Tohka.

The staff members part of the Date A Live V English dub include Voice Director Lee George, Zach Bolton, the producer, Matthew Greenbaum, who is in charge of Adaptation, and Ian Emerson, an Engineer. This series also premiered on Wednesday, April 10, but instead aired on AT-X, and was also streamed on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and the d Anime Store.

Last but certainly not least, the English dub cast for Konosuba season 3 includes Arnie Pantoja as Kazuma Sato, Faye Mata as Aqua, Erica Mendez as Megumin, Cristina Vee as Darkness, Sarah Williams as Tranquility Girl, and Imari Williams as Hagen. It also features Kira Buckland as Chris, Carrie Keranen as Sylbia, Erika Harlacher-Stone as Luna, Imari Williams as Roughneck, Lucien Dodge as Dust, Patrick Seitz as Verida, and Ryan Bartley as Chomusuke.

The English dub staff for Konosuba season 3 includes Ezra Weisz, the Voice Director, Mami Okada as a Producer, Chris Cason, who is in charge of Adaptation, Benjamin Harrington, a Mixer, and Naji Ali, an Engineer. Konosuba season 3 originally premiered on Wednesday, April 10 on Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and TV Aichi.

Crunchyroll is streaming the original Japanese language version of all three series with English subtitles as they air weekly in Japan.

