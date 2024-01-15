Days with My Stepsister anime announces release window with new character visuals

The official team behind the Days with My Stepsister anime announced on January 15, 2024, that the anime will premiere in July 2024, i.e., Summer 2024. Along with this announcement, two new character visuals for the anime were also unveiled by the team.

Days with My Stepsister anime is based on the eponymous light novel series by author Ghost Mikawa and illustrator Hiten. Media Factory, under the MF Bunko J imprint, has published nine volumes thus far. Notably, Ghost Mikawa and Hiten's work has also inspired a manga adaptation by Yumita Kanade.

Days with My Stepsister anime will be released in July 2024

Expand Tweet

The official X handle for the Days with My Stepsister anime took to the platform on Monday, January 15, 2024, to July 2024 as the title's release date. In other words, the anime will air its episodes in the Summer 2024 season. Unfortunately, no exact release date was mentioned.

Aside from the release window's announcement, the official team behind the Days with My Stepsister anime shared two new character visuals for the leads, Yuta Asamura and Saki Ayase.

Expand Tweet

Details regarding their respective voice actors have also been revealed. According to the reports, Yuta Asamura will be voiced by Kohei Amasaki. He is a talented voice actor known for his roles such as Otto Suwen from the Re: Zero anime, Neito Monona from My Hero Academia, and others.

Meanwhile, Yuki Nakashima will lend her skills to voice Saki Ayase's role in the upcoming Shoujo anime series. Similar to Kohei Amasaki, Yuki-san has also voiced many characters, including Lisa Imai from the BanG Dream! franchise.

These two voice actors will join the previously announced cast, namely, Minori Suzuki as Shiori Yomiuri, Daiki Hamano as Tomokazu Maru, and Ayu Suzuki as Maaya Narasaka. Presumably, more cast members' names will be announced by the anime's staff at a later date.

Additional information

An illustration of Saki Ayase (Image via Hiten/@gimaiseikatsu/X)

Days with My Stepsister anime is helmed by Tsutomu Ueno under the production of Studio DEEN, with Mitsutaka Hirota writing the series scripts. Notably, Mitsutaka-san has previously worked on Eden Zero and Bibliophile Princess as the series composer. Alongside, the anime's staff has listed Manabu Nii as the character designer.

As stated earlier, the upcoming anime is based on Ghost Mikawa and Hiten's light novel series. Yen Press publishes the light novel in English, and it describes the plot as follows:

"After his father's remarriage, high school student Yuuta suddenly finds himself "stepsiblings" with his classmate Saki. However, unlike the plain and simple Yuuta, his new younger sister has an over-the-top sense of style and is known as the hottest girl in the grade."

It continues:

"Due to past trauma, Yuuta isn't great at talking to women, and at first is perplexed by this new family member who seems to be his complete opposite...but as the two settle into a shared lifestyle, could their relationship blossom into something more?"

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.