Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction reveals theme songs in new PV

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 saw a new trailer released for the film adaptation of author and illustrator Inia Asano’s original Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction manga series. Within, fans saw the theme songs for each of the film’s two parts revealed and previewed, as well as confirmation that the film’s two female leads will be performing the songs.

The theme song for the first Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction film is entitled “Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett-Zettai Seiiki,” which translates to “Abababab Absolute Sanctuary.” The second film’s theme song is entitled “Seishun Oka,” which translates to “Adolescence Hymn.” The former will be sung by ano, who voices main character Ouran “Ontan” Nakagawa, and the latter by Lilas Ikuta (also known as “ikura”) who voices main character Kadode Koyama.

Each of the two films for the full Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction adaptation will premiere on Friday, Mar. 22, and Friday, Apr. 19, 2024 respectively. A full cast and staff list for the film have each been previously announced, with this latest batch of news seemingly being the final for the film prior to its release.

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction film has each of its female idol leads perform a theme song

The two leads of the Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction film are both established singers, with Ikuta being best known as the singer of the band YOASOBI. The group is well-known for their work in the anime industry, most recently and notably for the Oshi no Ko anime’s opening theme, “Idol.” ano, meanwhile, is likely best known in the anime industry for their performance of the seventh ending theme for the Chainsaw Man anime series, “Chu, Tayosei.”

Other cast members include Atsumi Tanexaki as Kiho Kurihara, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ai Demoto, Saeko Ooki as Rin Hirama, Azumi Waki as Futaba Takemoto, Ryoko Shiraishi as Makoto Tainume, Miyu Irino as Keita Obi, Kouki Uchiyama as Kenichi Kohiruimaki, Taito Ban as Naoki Watarase, Junichi Suwabe as Hiroshi Nakagawa, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Nobuo Koyama.

Production +h. is producing the anime, which is the first full-fledged anime adaptation of any work by Inio Asano. Tomoyuki Kurokawa is directing both films, with Reiko Yoshida writing and overseeing their scripts. Nobutake Ito is the character designer and chief animation director, with Mika Nishimura as the art director and Taro Umebayashi composing the music.

The series centers on the strange everyday life of high school girl Kadode Koyama, her friend Ouran Nakagawa, and others in an alternate version of Japan where a UFO hovers over Tokyo. Asano originally launched the manga series in Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits in April 2014. While the manga was frequently taken off of and put back on hiatus from July 2014 onward, it recently concluded in February 2022.

