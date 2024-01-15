Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers hint at Ruby restoring her friendship with Kana

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 is set to be released on Thursday, January 18, 2024. However, its spoilers have already arrived online. As part of the '15-Year Lie' movie's filming, Ruby showcased a new emotion for Ai as she furiously screamed after being berated by Kana as Nino.

The previous chapter saw Ruby and Kana playing out their "farewell scene" as Ai and Nino. During this, Kana realized how Nino felt back when she was performing with Ai. Following that, Ruby happened to show her emotions of anger and anguish, giving Gotanda a new perspective on Ai's emotions.

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers and raw scans: Gotanda sees a new side to Ai's emotions

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers saw Taishi Gotanda's assistants explaining that if the farewell scene's changes were to go through, Ai's perfect idol image would get ruined. While Gotanda shared the thought, he believed that Ruby's acting was too good.

Gotanda believed that Ai was a girl who found it difficult to love and trust people. Thus, she decided to hide her emotions and put on a persona of a clean and pure soul, similar to an animal that everyone loves. However, people had ugly desires for her and forged her into an "idol" through their personal vision.

When Gotanda saw Ruby's acting, he was able to read her eyes which expressed how sad she felt that her mother was forced to be a "perfect idol." Meanwhile, in reality, she was a normal girl with emotions normal people possessed. Nevertheless, people around her refused to acknowledge the existence of the individual named Ai Hoshino.

While the people involved were worried about how the scene would play out, Gotanda was certain that the scene would be powerful and explain why Ai was so strong. Hence, despite his team's doubt, Gotanda decided to rewrite the script accordingly.

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers later saw Ichigo Saitou and Kaburagi Masaya discuss Ruby's acting. They believed that Ruby's extra scene would push the film in the right direction, hence, the scene was important. During this, Kaburagi even praised Kana Arima as she was capable of raising the abilities of those acting with her. Thus, he was also planning to make her into a genuine actress.

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers then saw Ruby standing outside waiting for Kana. As soon as Kana came out, Ruby asked her opinion about her scene. Kana praised her, stating that as a first-time actress, Ruby was really good because her feelings felt real. That's when Ruby revealed that her emotions were very real because she was angry at Kana. Nevertheless, Ruby thanked Kana for helping her play the real Ai.

Following that, Ruby revealed how she always tried to become an idol like her mom. However, as time passed by, she realized that she was quite different from her. Unlike her mother, she wanted to be close to her friends and honest with her feelings. With that, Ruby Hoshino told Kana that she was set to persistingly stick around Kana because she was her friend; and no matter what happens to Kana's career, she was not willing to let go of her friend.

As Ruby walked off proudly, Kana realized that she was worried all this time for nothing.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 spoilers saw Ruby and Kana finally fix their friendship. Hence, fans can finally let out a sigh of relief and focus on the plot further. The next chapter might possibly see Director Taishi Gotanda deal with the changes he has to make to the script.