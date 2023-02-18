Death Note, Naruto and 4 more anime now free to watch online, here's how

As of February 17, 2023, Viz Media had posted six anime series on its YouTube account. These include Death Note, Naruto, and Hunter X Hunter, among others. Viz Media, an American entertainment corporation, is in charge of manga publication as well as anime and animated film distribution and licensing.

Up until now, fans of anime series such as Death Note, Naruto, and others have been required to pay in order to watch the shows online. But now that the six anime series are being made available online, that requirement is no longer in effect.

Additionally, fans of the anime Inuyasha will be pleased to know that, in addition to the aforementioned series, Viz Media has posted animated movies of the anime. Those who watch the anime will be thrilled to hear this fantastic news.

Other anime apart from Death Note, Naruto to watch for free

Despite the good news, keep in mind that none of these shows are dubbed in English; instead, they are all subtitled. Furthermore, it is region-locked, which means that users can only access it through a specific region. At the moment, it appears that it is only available in the United States.

The following are the six shows that are currently available:

Death Note (Complete) Naruto (Season 1-8/220 episodes) Hunter x Hunter (Season 1-3) Inuyasha (Complete) Sailor Moon (Complete) Mr Osomatsu (Season 1-2)

Fans from all over the world expressed a wide range of emotions when Viz Media uploaded Death Note, Naruto, and 4 other anime to YouTube, the majority of which were feelings of joy. The following are some of the responses:

Death Note began airing in 2006 and ran until its conclusion in 2007. Over the course of the Death Note, L and Light were shown to have intense rivalries. Light Yamagi was a character who wanted truth and justice in the world, while L was portrayed as a famous detective who was known all over the world.

With so many Death Note fans all over the world, it would be a mistake to pass up this opportunity.

Unlike Death Note, Naruto came out in 2002 and ran until 2007, when Shippuden took its place. It delves into the story of a young boy named Naruto, who wants to be the Hokage of the town of Konoha one day.

Similarly, Hunter x Hunter's first version was released in 1999, and it was re-released in 2011. The story of Hunter x Hunter centers on Gon's desire to meet his father Gin, as well as the exciting journey that he and Killua take to achieve this objective.

Other popular anime series besides Death Note, Naruto, and Hunter x Hunter that are made available and have a huge following include Inuyasha, Sailor Moon, and Mr. Osomatsu. Viz Media's channel also has a playlist with a number of anime movies, such as Accel World and Tiger & Bunny, in addition to the anime that are currently being uploaded.

Explore the Viz Media anime repertoire on YouTube to learn more. Fans, however, will have to wait to see if the company adds any new anime episodes. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates.

