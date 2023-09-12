Demon Slayer's Inosuke joins the Our Rainy Protocol original anime cast

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the official website for the original television anime series Our Rainy Protocol released a new key visual and announced additional cast for the series. One exciting addition to the series’ cast comes from the Demon Slayer anime series, with Inosuke Hashibara’s voice actor, Yioshitsugu Matsuoka, joining as Mutsuki Naito.

With the series set to premiere in Japan in October, this will likely mark the last major cast announcement for the Our Rainy Protocol anime series. While a trailer could be released in the coming weeks prior to the series’ release, it’s unlikely to focus on any cast announcements, instead revealing the opening and ending themes.

The Our Rainy Protocol anime series is an original anime production that will focus on the world of e-sports, meaning that there is no source material to work with. As a result, fans have no idea what to expect from the series beyond its barebones plot synopsis, which identifies Shun Tokinoya as the series’ protagonist.

Demon Slayer’s feral Inosuke joins Our Rainy Protocol anime in what appears to be a more docile role

The latest

Expand Tweet

According to the latest news from the Our Rainy Protocol anime series, four new cast members are set to join the upcoming original television anime. This includes Tomokazu Sugita as Ryusei Nagamine, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mutsuki Naito, Kaede Hondo as Seshiru Sato, and Azumi Waki as Emiko Takanashi.

These four will join the previously announced cast of Kensho Ono as Shun Tokinoya, Sora Amamiya as Yu Saegusa, Inori Minase as Nozomi Inazuki, Momo Asakura as Mio Tokinoya, and Ryohei Kimura as Akito Sendo. Character name romanizations for both the newly and previously announced cast members have yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing.

Alongside the aforementioned cast announcements, the series also released a brand new key visual. The series is set to premiere in October on TV Asahi’s NUMAnimation programming block. Both domestic Japanese and international streaming information for the series has yet to be announced.

Expand Tweet

Team KITSUNE is credited with the original work, with Yasutaka Yamamoto credited as the chief director. Daisi Kato is the director at animation studio Quad, with Kotsukotsu being credited with the original story draft for the series. Katsuhiko Takayama and Yamamoto will be overseeing the series scripts. Kanna Hiryayama is adapting booota’s original character designs for animation. Satoru Kousaki and MONACA are composing the music for the series.

The series centers on the world of e-sports, focusing on Shun Tokinoya. Shun is a second-year high school student who started working at the FOX ONE e-sports cafe after his father’s accidental death. However, upon learning that the cafe is in a considerable amount of debt, Shun and his friends enter the “Xaxxerion Championship” to win the prize money and save the cafe.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.