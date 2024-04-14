Demon Slayer's Tanjiro set to appear at Crunchyroll Mumbai Comic Con

On April 14, 2024, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email about the arrival of two Demon Slayer executives at Crunchyroll Mumbai Comic Con. These executives will be Hanae Natsuki, the voice actor of Kamado Tanjiro, and Yuma Takahashi, the producer of the anime series. The Comic Con will take place on April 20 and 21.

Moreover, Crunchyroll also announced the arrival of a special guest DJ who would entertain the audience with his music. Special game events were also announced which will center around anime series other than Demon Slayer alongside a trivia panel for the fans to test their anime knowledge.

Crunchyroll Mumbai Comic Con to feature the voice actor of Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

According to Crunchyroll press note, Mumbai Con 2024 will feature Hanae Natsuki and Yuma Takahashi on its first day. Hanae Natsuki is a professional voice actor who voiced Kamado Tanjiro in Demon Slayer. His other famous roles include Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul, Arima Kousei from Your Lie in April, and Falco Grice from Attack on Titan.

Yuma Takahashi is the producer of Demon Slayer and is associated with Aniplex. His other famous roles include his role as a producer for anime series like I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, Cells at Work, and Vivy: Flourite Eye's Song.

As a part of the activities and engaging sessions, Crunchyroll also shared that DJ Kazu would be a part of Mumbai Con 2024. DJ Kazu is a famous J-POP/Anisong artist who could be considered the #1 DJ in this field. He will have his performance on the second day of the Comic-Con and will entertain the audience with his music.

On the first day, April 20, fans can meet DJ Kazu at the Crunchyroll booth at 12:30 PM and 3 PM IST. On the second day, the DJ will perform in two sessions, one at the Crunchyroll booth from 12:30 IST and the other at the main stage from 5 PM IST. Each session will last 35-45 minutes and will be comprised of the hottest EDM (electronic dance music), J-Pop, and popular Anime beats.

The Mumbai Anime fans can also test their anime knowledge at the Anime Trivia which will be taking place at the Crunchyroll booth. The prizes that the winners could win will include Jujutsu Kaisen character cards, postcards from Demons Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, a One Piece sticker sheet (singular prize), and a Shangri-La Frontier paper fan (singular prize).

Lastly, a special Jujutsu Kaisen game would be a part of Mumbai Comic Con 2024 which fans could take part in and test their gaming skills. More details about this gaming event could be released in the future.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training special fan screening

To the Hashira Training movie main poster (Image via Ufotable)

As part of the Demon Slayer World Tour, Crunchyroll will also organize a special screening of the recent movie of the series, To The Hashira Training, following the panel discussion with the anime series' executives on the first day of Mumbai Comic Con.

The screening will include an exclusive fan greeting with Hanae Natsuski and Yuma Takahashi. The special screening of the movie, however, will not be a part of the Mumbai Comic Con and will not take place at the same venue as the Comic Con.

