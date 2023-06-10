Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 rumored to be in production before season 3 finale

While watching Demon Slayer season 3 and eagerly anticipating the season finale, fans have come across a surfacing rumor that Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 is in production. Evidently, the news went viral on the internet and created a buzz.

The rumor made the fandom speculate different theories, as they have already had an exciting surprise at the beginning of this month with the news of Demon Slayer season 4 being under production. And the latest rumor made the fans speculate that Demon Slayer season 4 will cover two arcs.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 rumor suggets that it will start adapting the Infinity Castle arc

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 IN PRODUCTION DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 IN PRODUCTION ‼️ https://t.co/EBst9nFqyi

On June 10, Twitter account @KimetsuDaily published a fan art poster that showed the Upper Moon Two demon, Doma, Shinobu Kocho, Inosuke, and Kanao. The picture thus indicated that Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 will adapt the Infinity Castle arc from the Demon Slayer manga, including the Hashira Training arc.

Earlier this month, some trusted news accounts like @DemonSlayerSc and @shueishaleaks also leaked news that Demon Slayer season 4 is under production, which is said to be adapting the Hashira Training arc from the manga. However, with the latest news, speculation arose that the runtime of the first episode of Demon Slayer season 4 will be around an hour, which will cover the entire Hashira Training arc.

Insaneahrix @insaneahrix @devilslayerr_ @KimetsuDaily 1st episode will be 1 HR long, which will cover the training arc. Simple @devilslayerr_ @KimetsuDaily 1st episode will be 1 HR long, which will cover the training arc. Simple

If the episode turns out to be an hour long, it will be a fast-paced because the second episode of Demon Slayer season 4 will then adapt the Infinity Castle arc. Though fans are excited, such a fast-paced advancement could be a challenge for delivering an adequate depth of storytelling within this condensed timeline. Moreover, fans are expecting more screen time for Hashiras like Obanai, Gyomei, and Sanemi during the Infinity Castle arc.

Though this rumor regarding the production of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 has yet to be officially confirmed, fans' excitement got out of control with the expectation of an intense battle between Shinobu Kocho, Inosuke, and Kanao against the Upper Moon Two demon, Doma. Likewise, they are waiting to see the animation of Kanao’s Flower Breathing Technique, Equinoctial Vermillion Eye.

𝚒𝚗𝚒 𝚙𝚞𝚗𝚢𝚊 𖤐™ @R4ZORCANDY ‍ ‍ ‍ @KimetsuDaily I hope Obanai, Gyomei & Sanemi will get more acreen time on the anime during final battle arc. The disrespect need to stop. They didn't even get their own arcs in the manga. @KimetsuDaily I hope Obanai, Gyomei & Sanemi will get more acreen time on the anime during final battle arc. The disrespect need to stop. They didn't even get their own arcs in the manga. 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨

This unconfirmed news of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 has excited fans, as they expressed their thoughts regarding the upcoming season before the completion of the current season. Demon Slayer season 3, which has adopted the Swordsmith Village arc, has already amazed the fans with its captivating storyline, and it’s on the verge of closure. Moreover, the runtime of the season finale has already been revealed, which will be 45 minutes long, and the episode will air on June 18, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes