Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training Arc World Tour Screening comes to India, date announced

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc World Tour Screening will be coming to Mumbai, India, on April 20, 2024. The official team released the information through their official website on March 9, 2024. Fans are quite excited about this screening since it will host special guests and allow fans to meet and greet some industry veterans.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training film came to India on February 23, 2024, and the reception was great. The film premiered the first episode of the upcoming story arc, along with the last two episodes from the Swordsmith Village arc.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc special screening additional details

The official announcement of the special screening (Screengrab via Demon Slayer's official website)

As stated earlier, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc special screening will be coming to Mumbai on April 20, 2024. The screening will be quite different from the movie in the sense that we will have voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Daisuke Namikawa (Kotetsuzuka Hotaru), and Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi attending the screening. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet these industry veterans.

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc’s box office figures in India

The movie was well-received in India, generating 4.6 crores during its opening weekend. This was quite impressive since it became the highest-grossing non-regional film in the country in 2024. Additionally, this film collected enough money to make it the second-best-opening anime film of all time in the country.

The movie was released on Thursday, and it collected 94,02,835 INR. The following day, it collected 1,13,14,277, and on Saturday, it collected 1,28,91,606 INR. Sunday saw a peak in ticket sales as the film collected 1,31,96,639 INR. Following this, the film collected 28,17,564 INR on Monday and 23,71,349 on Tuesday. These staggering numbers accounted for nearly 5.2 crore opening week collection.

The Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc screening will certainly perform well ahead of the upcoming season’s release. Demon Slayer season 4 will debut on May 12, 2024. The upcoming season will cover the entirety of the Hashira Training arc, but it might not have as much action as the previous seasons. However, the upcoming season will be pivotal to the plot progression.

