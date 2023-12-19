Disney's Dragons of Wonderhatch anime releases new trailer exclusively through Hulu

The Dragons of Wonderhatch anime is one of the several projects that Disney announced during an event in Asia and the Pacific. This series is somewhat of a cult favorite, and it made a lot of noise with its latest trailer since it was revealed that the project will combine live-action elements with anime ones, thus offering a unique take on the storytelling medium.

Part of what has been confirmed thus far is that the story will be divided into two worlds: the real one will have live-action elements, while the fantasy one, where the dragons live, will have anime inclinations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragons of Wonderhatch anime.

Everything to know about upcoming Dragons of Wonderhatch anime

Hulu recently released the trailer for the Dragons of Wonderhatch anime. The clip showcased how this production combines different animation styles to differentiate the two worlds in which the story takes place. While this is a Disney+ production, it was made entirely by Japanese staff and was originally voiced in the language.

The series will come out on December 20, 2023, and there has been a confirmation that it is going to be eight episodes long.

Some of the most prominent members of the working staff include Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland author), who is in charge of character designs, and Takashi Otsuka, who is in charge of the anime segments of the series, also known for his work on the One Piece: Stampede movie.

When it comes to the cast involved, some of the most prominent members/roles include Rena Tanaka as Hana, Masaki Miura as Taichi, Riko Narumi as Ayana Nijisaki, SUMIRE as Saira, Kenjiro Tsuda as Gyro, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gafin, Yu Shimamura as Kate, Kenta Miyake as Byce, Jun Fukuyama as Gatz, and Shimba Tsuchiya as Maul.

The plot of the series

Nagi is a young Japanese girl who is struggling to fit in with people her age and tends to have a lot of weird dreams of flying.

Meanwhile, Tyme lives in an alternate world called Upananta, and things begin to fall apart as floating islands fall from the sky. The people of Upananta can ride dragons, but Tyme can't do it like the rest because he cannot hear the creatures' voices, which is essential.

Eventually, these two worlds begin to collide. Nagi and Tyme end up meeting one another. While they are both from very different realities, it is through their very nature as outsiders that they begin to connect and form a strong bond.