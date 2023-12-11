Jujutsu Kaisen reveals Kenjiro Tsuda recording Nanami's final words

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has had a lot of moments that have shocked the world but Nanami Kento's death was probably one of the most heartbreaking. The Grade 1 sorcerer was a huge fan favorite and his final words to Yuji Itadori have become quite iconic in the series.

Furthermore, a clip of the moment when Nanami's voice actor in the Jujutsu Kaisen Japanese version of the series, Kenjiro Tsuda, recorded the character's final words to Yuji was recently revealed. It was not only a very poignant moment to witness but also provided insight into the extent to which voice actors go to deliver such memorable scenes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda's delivery of Jujutsu Kaisen's Nanami Kento's final moments

Kenjiro Tsuda, who voices Nanami Kento in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, was seen recording his final lines for the character. It was a poignant moment as Nanami was on the edge of death and was about to be killed right in front of Yuji Itadori, whom he was close to.

Nanami then says the now-iconic line "Yuji, you got it from here" and is killed by Mahito soon after, which the anime adaptation by Studio MAPPA did a great job of capturing. The character has been extremely popular since his debut in the anime and watching Tsuda delivering those lines is a very emotional experience for a lot of people.

Tsuda is popular for voicing Yu-Gi-Oh's Seto Kaiba, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Bruford, One Punch Man's Atomic Samurai, Chainsaw Man's Kishibe, and My Hero Academia's Overhaul.

The appeal and legacy of Nanami Kento

Nanami in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

Nanami is one of the most popular characters in the series for a wide variety of reasons. While his design is one of the first examples of his popularity, he is also a bit of an anomaly in the Jujutsu world, a factor that has made people gravitate towards him.

Compared to a lot of sorcerers in the series, Nanami is fairly selfless and honest, simply trying to help and protect people. However, he is not an idealist and knows that the life of a sorcerer is filled with tragedy and pain, which is a direct result of him losing his friend Haibara when they were teenagers.

On the other hand, he is also quite caring towards Yuji and the other student sorcerers as he doesn't want to see them go through what Haibara suffered. He embodies a realistic portrayal of a person who wants to contribute to society but knows the realities of the world.