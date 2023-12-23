Doctor Elise anime reveals special Christmas teaser and voice drama

Saturday, December 23, 2023 saw the Doctor Elise anime series reveal a new special Christmas illustration for the series, as well as announce a voice drama. The key visual and voice drama both feature central characters Elise and Linden, who are played in the voice drama and the anime by Yui Ishikawa and Yohei Azakami, respectively.

The Christmas illustration for the Doctor Elise anime sees Elise looking through a window at an ornately decorated Christmas tree, with Linden standing behind her and putting his coat on her. Elise seems ecstatic over the holiday season and festivities, while Linden is straight faced and seemingly focused more on Elise than the holiday cheer.

The voice drama, meanwhile, is roughly 2-minutes long, and features the central characters of the Doctor Elise anime series having a seemingly emotional conversation with each other. Unfortunately, the video features Ishikawa and Azakami performing their lines in Japanese and lacks English subtitles, making it difficult to understand exactly what they’re discussing.

Doctor Elise anime releases Christmas-themed promotional material ahead of coming January 10, 2024 premiere

Per official sources for the Doctor Elise anime series, the voice drama tells the “romantic story” of Elise and Linden, who escape from a party at the royal palace for a break. The party is on a snowy Christmas night, seemingly giving context to the illustration which sees the two looking through a window at an ornate Christmas tree.

In addition to Ishikawa and Azakami, Yoshimasa Hosoya also stars in the anime series as Graham. The series will also feature voice actors Satoshi Hino as Ron, Daisuke Ono as Lenne De Clorance, Hiro Shimono as Chris De Clorance, Soma Saito as Michael De Romanoff, Megumi Han as Yulian De Childe, and Kazuhiko Inoue as Minchester De Romanoff. It’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether or not this is the full cast list for the series.

Kumiko Habara is directing the series at Maho Film studios, while Deko Akao is handling series composition. Yuko Watabe is designing the characters, while Kakao Entertainment Corp. is the anime’s associate producer. Satoshi Shibata is the art director, while Aki Watanabe is in charge of color design. Yukina Nomura is the director of photography, while Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director. Yui Ando is handling sound effects, with Ken Ito composing the music.

The series is set to premiere on Japanese broadcast television on Wednesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:30PM Japanese Standard Time. The anime will first air on the AT-X channel, and will then air on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Kantele later on. The series will begin streaming on the d Anime Store at 10PM JST the same day, and will later stream on different services in Japan starting on January 15.

