The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime reveals Fall 2024 release window, new cast, and teaser visual

On December 21, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime confirmed that the show will premiere in Fall 2024. Along with that, a new teaser visual, a new cast member, and a video featuring the main cast and their voice actors have been revealed.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime is based on Tsuyoshi Yasuda's eponymous samurai manga series. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since October 2021 and has collected 11 Tankobon volumes as of this writing. The manga announced its anime adaptation in September 2023, under Maho Film Studio's production.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime is set to premiere in Fall 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime announced Fall 2024 as the show's release window. While the staff hasn't given a narrower release date yet, fans can expect the samurai anime to release sometime in October 2024.

Besides the release window, a teaser visual depicting the Shinsengumi members at their Yagi residence in Kyoto has been revealed. The illustration features Nio Chirinu, Kamo Sherizawa, and the other five main characters of the anime.

The teaser visual for the anime (Image via Maho Film)

Moreover, the staff for The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime announced with a visual that Tomokazu Sugita, better known as Gyomei Himejima from the Demon Slayer anime, will play Isami Kondo's role.

The character is described as a noble leader who brings together the Shinsengumi members. Sugita-san has also shared a passionate comment regarding the character, which reads the following when translated into English:

"Under the banner of Sincerity, patriots with true souls gather. Will you entrust me with your life? To believe in everyone and fight." (Via the official website of the anime)

To commemorate the completion of the cast, a promotional video featuring all seven characters with their respective voice actors has been revealed. The short clip shows the actors dressed in traditional clothing to suit the anime's theme.

Cast and Staff for The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime

A still from the manga (Image via Tsuyoshi Yasuda/Kodansha)

Kumiko Habara is at the helm of affairs at Maho Film Studios, with Kenta Ihara supervising the scripts. Yuko Oba and Miyako Nishida are in charge of the character design, while Yuki Hayashi is composing the series' music.

The anime features a stellar cast with Shuichiro Umeda starring as Nio Chirinu, Kensho Ono as Soji Okita, Yohei Azakami as Toshizo Hijikata, Chiaki Kobayashi as Hajime Saito, Shun Horie as Taro Tanaka, Ryota Takeuchi as Kamo Sherizawa, and Tomokazu Sugita as Isami Kondo.

A still from the manga (Image via Tsuyoshi Yasuda/Kodansha)

Set in the picturesque land of Kyoto in 1863, The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime follows Nio Chirunu, an orphan boy with a burning sense of justice. His intense desire to change the world makes him cross paths with two men from the infamous Miburo group. As such, Nio joins them and begins his journey to forge his visions.

