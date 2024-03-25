Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama gets a mural as tribute in Peru

Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama had a profound impact on millions of people who grew up watching and reading the animanga series. This title defined an entire era of anime and also played an important role in redefining the shonen genre. To this date, there are plenty of new shonen titles that seem to have borrowed certain tropes that the Dragon Ball creator put in place, while creating his magnum opus.

A bunch of talented artists in Peru got together to give a tribute to the Dragon Ball creator who passed away earlier in March and created a mural in his memory. The incredibly vibrant mural and the efforts taken to make it show fans' love for Akira Toriyama. This article will take a look at how the fanbase reacted to the mural.

Why fans are impressed with the mural created in remembrance of Dragon Ball creator

Expand Tweet

The mural, created for Akira Toriyama, was made by over 45 artists in Peru, who came together and painted over 70 characters from the series. Some of the most popular characters that can be seen are Goku, Shenron, Gohan, Krillin, Vegeta, and Master Roshi, among others.

The mural is about 110 meters long and 6 meters in height and at its very center is a black and white painting of Akira Toriyama. The most beautiful thing about this collaborative project was that each artist’s unique art style gave this mural a sense of individuality, adding to its charm.

How fans reacted to the mural that was made as a tribute to the Dragon Ball creator

The Dragon Ball fanbase was quite happy with the end result as the unfortunate passing of the Dragon Ball creator left a gaping hole in the hearts of fans. Seeing passionate artists come together and create something beautiful was heartwarming to see.

“So much heart and love in this,” one fans stated.

As the fan stated, one could see just how much love and passion was put into this project. The sheer time, effort, and organization it would have taken to make a 110-meter-long mural is incredible. Fans acknowledged the artist’s emotions while creating this masterpiece of a mural.

The mural that was made by artists in Peru (Image via X/@catsuka)

“Incredible artwork,” another fan said about the mural.

The fanbase was quite happy with the quality of the art seen in the mural. The choice of colors, the composition, and the way each character was drawn in the artist’s own unique art style was pleasing to the eye. Some of the fan-favorite characters were also drawn in their most powerful transformations, which also played a role in the way fans perceived the mural.

“Here in Peru, Dragon Ball is very loved, even at a concert a DJ as the opening act played the opening so that the entire stadium could sing it,” a fan stated about the love for the series in Peru.

Another fan shared an interesting anecdote involving a DJ. An entire stadium in Peru sang along to the opening of Dragon Ball. This is a clear indication of the impact that Akira Toriyama had on an entire nation. It’s quite clear that the series has penetrated every corner of this country, and the fanbase was happy to see people come together to celebrate the show and its creator.

A part of the mural featuring Goku and Piccolo (Image via X/@catsuka)

“I have never been more proud to be Peruvian. And I am not joking”

The citizens of the country were quite proud to create a mural as amazing as this. Peruvians were happy to see what their fellow community members created after the unfortunate passing of the Dragon Ball creator.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Dragon Ball Super chapter 103 first preview shows Goku vs Gohan heating up

What happened to Akira Toriyama? Cause of death explored

Vegeta and Goku's voice actors mourn Dragon Ball mangaka Akira Toriyama's death