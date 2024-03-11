Dragon Ball DAIMA anime announces fall 2024 release

Dragon Ball DAIMA is all set to be released in Fall 2024, the official sources announced on X on March 11, 2024. The announcement also stated that the anime will air on Fuji TV in Japan. Additional broadcasting and streaming details will be announced as the year progresses.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is a new anime series created to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. This will also be the first anime content Dragon Ball will release in six years. Beloved author Akira Toriyama worked on the script and was involved in the creation of the new series. The story will follow Goku and his comrades, who have been shrunk due to mysterious reasons.

More about Dragon Ball DAIMA and its release

As mentioned, Dragon Ball DAIMA will be released in the fall of 2024, and its episodes will be aired on Fuji TV. On March 11, 2024, the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation hosted Akio Iyoku, the president of Capsule Corporation, and Masako Nozawa, the voice actor of Goku.

During this presentation, Mr. Iyoku conveyed his condolences regarding Akira Toriyama's death and stressed the importance of presenting the world that Akira Toriyama had created. Masako Nozawa also spent some time fondly remembering the beloved manga artist and hoped that the audience would enjoy the upcoming show. This segment concluded with the voice actor screaming the ever-so-familiar Kamehameha attack.

Dragon Ball DAIMA staff

Goku and Vegeta as seen in the upcoming anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Some of the most celebrated industry veterans will be working on this project. Aya Komaki and Yoshitaka Yashima will direct the anime series. The former has directed plenty of episodes of One Piece, while the latter has worked on key animation for anime titles like Digimon Adventure. Yuko Kakihara, who has worked on popular anime titles like Chihayafuru, will be responsible for the series composition.

Akira Toriyama created the original character design. However, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru will create the character design for the upcoming anime series. He has worked on character designs for series like Digimon Adventure, Halo Legends (OVA), and Beet the Vandel Buster. Toei Animation will produce the series.

