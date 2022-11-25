Dragon Ball illustration shares potential new form for Goku

A brand new illustration of Dragon Ball’s Goku was leaked on Thursday morning by @DbsHype. The illustration, drawn by Super manga illustrator Toyotarou, shows Goku with a blue-ish red aura around him, almost gradient-like in its distribution of color.

Although unconfirmed, many are theorizing that this may be teasing a potential new form for Goku based on how unique the aura in question is. However, there is some precedent in a similar context that may dispute the theory that this is teasing a new form for Goku.

Latest Dragon Ball illustration potentially a tease for new form, most likely just stylistic aura choice

Hype @DbsHype New illustration of Goku by Toyotaro!



You can get this by purchasing V Jump February Issue from Tsutaya stores releasing December 21st! New illustration of Goku by Toyotaro! You can get this by purchasing V Jump February Issue from Tsutaya stores releasing December 21st! https://t.co/TdtMgvejs3

Twitter user and reputable franchise news source @DbsHype (DB Hype) first posted the illustration to their Twitter page on Thursday morning. The image in question, watermarked with the word "SAMPLE," shows Goku in a fighting stance. Surrounding him is an aura that appears to shift colors from purple to blue to red.

Dragon Ball Super branding is also apparent on the image, particularly piquing the interest of fans. Many are theorizing that the image in question is teasing a new form for Goku, which may appear in the upcoming revivals of either the Super manga or anime series. Considering the excess of Super branding in the image, this is certainly a reasonable guess by fans.

However, it may not be the case considering the illustrations Toyotaro has released in the past. Typically speaking, when Toyotaro illustrates Goku in a form, it’s incredibly obvious and leaves almost no room for debate. One argument that still supports this illustration being a new form is that Toyotaro likely wouldn’t want to fully reveal a brand-new form via illustration.

While this is certainly true, it’s much too apparent that Goku is in his base form here. There are no changes to his hair, eyebrows, or irises, which are typically the biggest indicators that Goku is using a transformation. Especially in a static image, Toyotaro would likely highlight these features if he wanted to tease a new transformation.

As a result, many are likely correct in theorizing that this is merely an image of base-form Goku emitting an aura that has an eye-catching and intriguing color gradient. While still possibly a tease for something to soon come in Dragon Ball’s future, there’s simply not enough evidence in this one illustration alone to claim that with certainty.

