Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79: Overwhelmed Goku vs Gas, Release date and time, spoilers, and more

After the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super left everyone on a cliffhanger, fans are excited about what Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 has in store for them. Thankfully, the creators of the manga, Akira Toriyama and Toyotaru, are releasing new installments every month, so the wait is not going to be long.

In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super, the fans saw an overwhelmed Goku and Vegeta trying to fight Gas, who as it got revealed is now the strongest fighter in the universe. This next installation seems to venture further into the Granolah the Survivor arc, and if he finally will be able to exact his revenge on the ones responsible for the extermination of the Cerelian race.

What more does the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 have in store for the fans? Keep reading to learn more.

When does the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 come out?

The official expected time for the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 to be out on is December 20, Monday. However, if things go well it might get released or even leaked before the scheduled time.

As a result, the English translation might be out on the same day on the following times. However, things may vary with the time being a few hours earlier or later.

PST: December 20, 9 AM

CST: December 20, 11 AM

EST: December 20, by 12 PM

BST: December 20, 5 PM

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 Spoilers

What can be expected from the next chapter?

In the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78, the Heeters were seen to reveal that they made a wish for Gas to be the supreme strongest fighter in the entire universe, when they arrive in Planet Cereal. Since, this was made after Granolah's wish for the same, Gas, by logic, is now supposed to be the strongest.

Although initially Granolah was manipulated by the Heeters, he was out to fight Goku and Vegeta since he thought that the Saiyans were responsible for the massacre of his clan. But the scenario changed drastically from there.

After he learned the truth about how he was saved by Bardock 40 years ago, and that the Heeters might be the main culprit behind the same, he is now rearing for revenge against them.

Dragon Ball Hype. @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 First Draft.



More drafts releases on November 13. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 First Draft.More drafts releases on November 13. https://t.co/7pi57U8QJc

The last chapter of Dragon Ball Super is where the fight against the Heeters started. After an unsuccessful fight against Gas with Goku, Granolah goes to recuperate by himself. Vegeta finds him there and offers him the Senzu Bean, which he initially refuses and asks Vegeta to eat it himself.

After explaining how it will help him to recover his full strength and that he should defeat his enemies with his own strength, Vegeta pushes the Bean to Granolah again. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see how this scenario turns out.

What does the fandom think of the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79

As the whole fandom waits for the next chapter to be released as soon as possible, take a look at what they think of the same.

Will he eat the Senzu Bean and defeat the Heeters by himself? Will the fans get to witness a legendary fight between an overwhelmed Goku and Gas? This is something the fans have to wait for until the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 is released on Monday, December 20th.

