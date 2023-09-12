Dragon Ball Z film returns to United States theaters in October 2023 with extended scenes

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, saw the official Twitter account for Toei Animation announce that the Dragon Ball Z film Battle of Gods will be returning to US theaters in October. Especially exciting is that any and all theaters screening the film will be showing only the Extended Edition cut, marking the first theatrical release of this format for the film.

This historically significant Dragon Ball Z film will return in honor of the 10th anniversary of the title, which initially released in Japanese theaters in 2013. While the film didn't screen in United States theaters until August 2014, the 10th-anniversary screenings are intended to celebrate the film's original, Japanese release.

Tickets are already on sale for the Extended Edition screening of the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film, with Toei including the link to purchase tickets in their recent tweet. With the screenings only set to take place over two days in October, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the series' diehard fans can't miss.

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Extended Edition screens in US theaters on October 17 and 18

As mentioned above, the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods Extended Edition will screen exclusively in the United States on Tuesday, October 17, and on Wednesday, October 18. Tickets for both days are on sale now via the Fathom Events website.

Given that the trailer video in Toei Animation's tweet features an English dub, it can be assumed that the screening will also be in English. However, this is speculative as of this article's writing, with no official confirmation from Toei Animation or Fathom yet.

One of the reasons why the film's rerelease is so exciting stems from how historically significant the title is for creator Akira Toriyama's overarching franchise. It was the franchise's first film to be theatrically released in Japan in 17 years and helped to inspire the Resurrection ‘F’ sequel film and, later on, the Dragon Ball Super television anime.

This influence has obviously since snowballed into a revitalization for the series, with both the anime and manga forms of the Super series being held in very high regard. The Broly and Super Hero films for the franchise were also extremely well received by fans.

Likewise, the screening is one that the franchise's diehard fans likely feel a need to attend, considering that it is responsible for the franchise's current state. With tickets already available, fans can relive their childhood and experience the wonder of the franchise's revitalization.

