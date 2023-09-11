Dragon Ball Super chapter 97: Release date & time, first draft, spoilers, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 is set to release on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the manga series still going through its Super Hero recap arc, fans have a general idea of what is to come for the series until this recap arc concludes. Nevertheless, they are eager for spoiler information on the series, even if only to know how much more of the recap arc there is to get through.

Unfortunately, there is currently no significant and verifiable spoiler information available at the time of this article’s writing. Thankfully, there are some easy guesses that can be made as to what Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 will contain. With Cell Max having reappeared, it seems that the fight initially portrayed during the Super Hero film will be redone in manga form for upcoming issues.

While a nice change in the manga’s rendition sees Goten and Trunks don their hero costumes for the fight, the sequence of events is expected to largely be consistent with the film’s version. Follow along as this article breaks down the currently available release information, as well as what fans can expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 97.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 97 set to begin climactic final battle of the Super Hero recap arc

Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 is set to release at 12 am JST on Thursday, September 21, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Wednesdat morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the chapter become available on Thursday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 will be officially released at the following times in various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, September 21, 2023

Chapter 96 recap

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 began with Trunks revealing his and Goten’s knowledge of and experience with Hedo’s androids to Bulma. Bulma then tried to call Piccolo, who wasn’t picking up due to being in the middle of a fight against the Gammas. Bulma then elected to call Krillin due to his knowledge of the situation and to also get No. 18 involved.

Gamma 2 tried attacking Piccolo, who was now in his Orange form but had no effect whatsoever. Bullets also proved ineffective, with Pan taking advantage of the distraction to free herself and restrain enemies trying to flee. The Gammas and Gohan and Piccolo then stopped fighting each other as the former group realized who they were fighting for. Meanwhile, Hedo and Magenta raced to a secret underground lab, where the latter activated Cell Max.

As this occurred, Bulma arrived with Goten, Trunks, Krillin, and Android 18 in tow, with them being updated on the situation by those already present. Cell Max then appeared, with the Gammas racing in to fight him initially but backing off shortly thereafter. The chapter ended with Gohan dropping a Senzu Bean as Goten and Trunks suited up and prepared for battle.

What to expect and spoilers/first draft

As of this article’s writing, only the first draft page of Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 has been released. Unsurprisingly, this reveals that Goten and Trunks are indeed entering a battle against Cell Max alongside the Gammas. Likewise, fans can expect the issue to primarily focus on those present fighting against Cell Max to the best of their capabilities.

Unfortunately, no other spoilers for Dragon Ball Super chapter 97 are available at the time of this article’s writing. That being said, the upcoming chapter will likely add additional exposition on and demonstration of Cell Max’s powers that weren’t present in the original Super Hero film.

Some comedy moments featuring Goten and Trunks in their costumes are also likely since this appears to be the only major change to the fight from the movie’s original events.

