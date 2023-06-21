Edens Zero season 2 announces part 2 with a new trailer

Edens Zero season 2 has arrived at the end of its first half and a new trailer has been released for the arrival of its part 2. The anime has also unveiled the cast members who will be playing the new characters, supposedly being introduced in cour 2. Fans are beyond excited to witness the next phase of Shiki’s adventure as the season progresses, promising exciting new developments.

Edens Zero is based on the sci-fi manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. It chronicles the adventure of Shiki Granbell, a human boy endowed with the superpower Ether Gea, that lets him control gravity. An ongoing manga that began serializing in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine from June 2018, it currently consists of 26 tankobon volumes.

New trailer released as release date of Edens Zero season 2's part 2 approaches

Edens Zero anime announced the arrival of cour 2 of its season 2, accompanied by a brand new trailer, via an Twitter post from their official account. The post gives an intriguing introduction to the new phase that the story is about to enter, saying:

“The next stage is Aoi Universe. The reunited Ziggy doesn't look like the old days... And the worst enemies, Nero and Shura also appear. An unprecedented battle to the death begins now!”

The new trailer also feature the theme song Machine, performed by Tani Yuuki. Episode 13 of season 2 is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2023.

The Twitter account also unveiled the new cast members who will be voicing the fan favourites who will make a debut in the coming episodes. Industry veteran Kazuhiko Inoue, who is best known for playing Kakashi sensei in Naruto, will be voicing Ziggy’s master, Xenolith. Poseidon Nero and Poseidon Shura will be played by Takaya Hashi and Kenichi Suzumura, respectively.

The second season of Edens Zero, which made its debut on February 9, 2023, had picked up the manga from chapter 69 of volume 9 which begins the Belial Gore Arc. The first part of the season 2 ends with the Edens One Arc. The second cour of season 2 will introduce the Aoi Cosmos Saga and will begin with the Red Cave Arc that starts off with chapter 105, titled Dragonfall.

The English version of original manga series is serialized by Kodansha US, and here is how its official website describes the story:

"At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park’s front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos."

The second season of Edens Zero is currently available to watch on Crunchyroll, which shall continue to release the upcoming episodes every Saturday. Fans can watch the season 1 recap movie as well on the streaming platform.

