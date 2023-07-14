Edens Zero season 2 reveals brand new key visual

Edens Zero season 2 released a new key visual for the second installment on July 14, 2023, at 2:30 pm IST on Twitter. Despite the commencement of the second season, fans were quite excited and delighted to see some of their favorite characters on the new key visual.

Another thing about Edens Zero season 2 is that fans don’t have to wait months before it is released to a Western audience. While this was the case with the first season, Crunchyroll will simulcast the latest episodes of season 2 as and when they are released.

Edens Zero season 2 new key visual highlights some of the important characters that fans adore

The main protagonist of Edens Zero season 2, Shiki Granbell, takes the spotlight in the latest key visual that was released. Next, we have Ziggy right at the top. He is the prime antagonist of the series. Ziggy was also known as the King of Robots, who used the Edens One ship to conquer humankind with the help of the Skeleton Army.

Edens Zero season 2 key visual also features Poseidon Shura and Poseidon Nero standing next to each other in the same panel. Following that, we have the Space Queen, Elsie Crimson. She is one of the most popular characters and is often compared to Erza Scarlet from Fairy Tail. Last but not least, we have Justice at the bottom.

Edens Zero season 2 episode 16 release date, time, and where to watch

A still from the latest episode of the second installment (Image via J.C. Staff)

Edens Zero season 2 episode 16 will be released on July 16, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. International audiences will have access to the episodes an hour after they are aired in Japan. The English-subtitled episodes are available on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. It is important to mention that the latest episodes of this series will not be free. Fans must avail of the platform's premium services to access their catalog.

The release time for various regions is mentioned below:

Caribbean Standard Time - Saturday, July 16, 2023, at 11:00 am

Central Time - Saturday, July 16, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Time - Saturday, July 16, 2023, 11:00 am

Indian Standard Time - Saturday, July 16, 2023, at 9:30 pm

Pacific Time - Saturday, July 16, 2023, 8:00 am

Australian Standard Time - Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 3:00 am

Fans can expect the plot to progress comprehensively in the upcoming episode since Edens Zero crew has arrived at a new Cosmo. Additionally, they also have an idea about Mother’s whereabouts, which will make for some interesting developments.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.