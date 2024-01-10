Egghead arc premiere becomes One Piece's highest-rated episode on IMDB

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece point out an exciting accolade for the One Piece anime’s latest episode to fans. According to the latest IMDB update, episode 1089 of the anime series (which marked the start of the Egghead arc) is now the highest rated on the website with a 9.7 out of 10 on 5.1 thousand reviews.

The next highest rated episodes for the One Piece anime both come from the Wano arc, and are each rated 9.2 out of 10 with 60 thousand and 45 thousand reviews, respectively. The second place episode is the finale of Roronoa Zoro’s Wano arc fight with King, while the third place episode is the start of Luffy and the Worst Generation versus Kaido and Big Mom.

One Piece episode 1089’s achievement is specifically exciting due to how highly anticipated the Egghead arc premiere episode was, as well as the fact that it introduces a new art style. Given the high ratings it has received so far, it seems fans are overall pleased with the look and feel of the Egghead arc thus far.

One Piece’s latest episode cements series’ momentum as ongoing heading into Egghead arc

Another exciting aspect of One Piece episode 1089’s achievement is how it serves as a representation of the series’ ongoing and continuing momentum from the Wano arc. While there was speculation that fans of the series could be burnt out following the long-awaited conclusion of the series’ longest arc so far, it seems viewers are ready to dive into whatever’s next.

There’s also something to be said for all of the top three rated episodes being from arcs which fall into the series’ Final Saga or are adjacent to it in terms of narrative progression. Clearly, the series is only getting better with age, both as the original manga and especially in the form of its television anime adaptation.

While most every other episode in the 10 highest-rated is from the pre-time-skip series, this only further speaks to how impressive the recent years of the anime series have been. Likewise, this could also be why fans are so receptive to the Egghead arc’s art style change, having seen how positive an impact it had on the Wano arc overall. Intriguingly, the two Wano arc episodes in the top three highest rated arguably demonstrate the arc’s unique art style the best.

The One Piece anime airs weekly on Sunday mornings in Japan, and has only just started its adaptation of the original manga’s Egghead arc. In the manga, the Egghead arc has been ongoing for quite some time, and is seemingly reaching its climax currently.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.