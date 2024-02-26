Elden Ring manga begins serialization in Spring 2024

Monday, February 26, 2024 saw the serialization of a new Elden Ring manga, fully entitled Elden Ring - Become Lord, announced by Kadokawa Corporation.

The series will begin serialization in late March 2024, and will be written and illustrated by rising manga artist Hand Punch. The series will be serialized on the Kadokomi Web app, and is specifically said to be a “full-color dark fantasy webtoon manga series.”

The Elden Ring manga is based on the popular action role-playing game of the same name which was initially released in February 2022. The manga will focus on a Tarnished, a term used to describe someone who has come back from the dead in a very specific way, who's aiming to become the next Elden Lord.

The Elden Ring manga has also posted a teaser which is available on Kadocomi at the time of this article’s writing, with main serialization set to begin in late March 2024, as mentioned above.

The original video game is considered to be a massive hit, with cumulative shipments exceeding 20 million copies. The recent release of downloadable content for the game has further sparked interest in the game from longtime fans and those unacquainted with it.

Elden Ring manga set to be a full-color webtoon manga published by Kadokawa

As mentioned above, the Elden Ring manga will be drawn by Hand Punch, who previously debuted under Kadokawa with their Emotions Evolution work.

They also won the gold award for Simplified Chinese and the Silver Award for Translation and Publication Award in Japan at “The 1st TATESC COMICS Global Awards.” Hand Punch consists of twin brothers who jointly write all works, with the unit commenting the following on the coming series::

“We are honored to be entrusted with the comic adaptation of such a prestigious work, but at the same time, we feel significant responsibility and pressure. ELDEN RING is not just a game; it is art itself.

"While we have poured passion into the creation process without reservation, we faced numerous challenges along the way. However, just as this game has taught us, we believe that light will always prevail and shine through, no matter how difficult the path.”

The Elden Ring manga will be available in three different mediums, according to a press release from Kadokawa.

These will be TATESC COMICs, book comics and an e-book format. Artwork for all the will be drawn specifically by the manga artist, meaning fans should be seeing similar artwork across all three mediums, if not the exact same artwork. The series is described as follows:

“Adventurous tale of The Tarnished seeking to become the Elden Lord. The grand adventure of the action RPG ELDEN RING is now available in full-color comic.

"The story follows one of The Tarnished who, guided by blessings, reached the Lands Between and sets out on a journey to become the next Elden Lord. Along the way, the Tarnished encounters charming characters, explores various dungeons, battles mighty bosses, and more.”

