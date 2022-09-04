Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree manga adaptation starts serialization on Comic Walker

Today, the manga adaptation of the popular action role-playing game Elden Ring, titled Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree, started serialization on the free web-magazine platform Comic Hu. The chapters will be available in 12 languages on Comic Walker for international readers.

This is a gag-manga adaptation of the setting and characters of the game in the form of a side story. The manga is written and illustrated by Nikiichi Tobita (A Cursed Sword's Daily Life!) and produced by Kadokawa Corporation. So far, only two chapters have been published.

The action RPG Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, has been a smash hit since its release on February 25, 2022.

Renowned fantasy writer, George R. R. Martin, helped with the worldbuilding and setting of the game after Director Hidetaka Miyazaki expressed his admiration for the author’s novels. As of July 2022, the game has sold over 16.6 million copies.

While the game is oriented around players repairing the Elden Ring and becoming the Elden Lord, the manga adaptation is a more light-hearted reiteration. Tobita’s adaptation focuses on the disgraced witch Aseo, who must journey to the fabled Erdtree after he has been cast out.

Comic Walker's synopsis of the manga reads as:

“Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave—naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the guidance of grace to the Erdtree that looms over the Lands Between."

The synopsis continues:

"But it won't be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way—Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch...With little but a loincloth between Aseo and certain death, he strikes out for the first stop on his quest: Stormveil Castle."

Viewers will be eager to find out if he makes it there, or if his journey ends before it even begins.

A general review of the manga

A color double spread from chapter 1 (Image via Nikiichi Tobita/Kadokawa)

Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree begins in a serious tone, with an impressive battle scene with warriors in golden armor. However, after eight pages, the true comical nature of the manga comes through. Page eight bears the warning “This is a comedy manga” quite boldly, making the nature of the adaptation clear to all.

These first few pages are in color. The art style is impeccably detailed and compliments the fantasy setting. While the chapters are fairly short, the plot moves forward quickly. It remains to be seen how Tobita adapts the different aspects of the game into the manga and whether familiar characters and locations frequently pop up here as well.

The first two chapters, titled You Thought This’d be Serious, Didn’t You? and Probably Maiden, respectively, cover Aseo’s meeting with Melina and the start of his journey towards the Erdtree. The next chapter will be published on September 19, according to the notification on the website.

