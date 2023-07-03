Eren's Voice actor reveals new details about Attack on Titan Part 4 finale

New details about the Attack on Titan part 4 finale have emerged. Yuki Kaji, the voice actor for Eren Yeager on Sunday, July 2, 2023, updated on his official Twitter account that he has finished voicing the character for the finale of Attack on Titan season 4. He has also shared the new trailer for Attack of Titan Part 4 on his Twitter account.

Yuki Kaji reveals the status of voicing Eren Yeager for Attack on Titan Part 4

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 6.08 pm, Yuki Kaji, the voice actor for Eren Yeager, announced on his official Twitter account that he had finally finished recording Eren's voice for Attack on Titan Part 4 finale. Sharing the new trailer for the upcoming anime, he tweeted:

"I have finished dubbing. A crystal of the thoughts of all creators. I'm really looking forward to seeing how it will turn out."

Attack on Titan Part 4 finale, scheduled to release in the Fall, will animate the concluding arc of Hajime Isayama's manga. It is a bittersweet moment for all the devoted fans of Attack on Titan. Since 2013, Yuki Kaji has been delivering powerful performances as Eren Yeager. He incorporates intense emotion and dedication to lend his voice to such a marvelous character and will do the same for the Attack On Titan Part 4 finale.

Apart from Hajime Isayama's genius narrative, what makes a character like Eren Yeager so legendary, is, of course, the soulful performance of the voice actor. Following the tweet, many fans have expressed gratitude to Yuki Kaji for lending his voice to Eren Yeager.

Voicing a dynamic character like Eren Yeager requires immense talent, precision, and hard work, which Yuki Kaji possesses. The way Eren's character evolved throughout the story is reflected not only in the narrative but also through brilliant voice acting by Yuki Kaji.

Eren's journey from a determined boy, looking to avenge the death of his mother, and eradicate Titans, to a man, fully aware of the harsh truth of the world, weighed down by cold reality, is something that Yuki Kaji's voice acting has achieved incredibly well. He was so intensely invested in the character that he even lost his voice while recording the 80th episode of Attack on Titan Part 4.

Fans cannot wait for the Attack on Titan part 4 finale to drop in Fall and enjoy Yuki Kaji's performance as Eren Yeager for the last time.

