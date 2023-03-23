Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia's Yuki Kaji demands a World Cup for voice actors

Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji, known for his roles in popular anime series such as Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, recently took to Twitter to express his desire for a World Cup-style event for voice actors. With a playful and passionate tone, Kaji shared his vision of an international competition where voice actors from around the globe would represent their respective countries and compete against each other to determine the best in the world.

In a series of tweets, Yuki Kaji outlined his ideas for a voice acting championship event, which he called the "World Cup of Voice Actors" or "WVC." He talked about the excitement of competing for one's country and how it would be an honor to participate in such an event. He also mentioned some fellow Japanese voice actors he would like to see participate, including Akio Otsuka and Megumi Hayashibara.

Yuki Kaji's desire for having a World Cup for voice actors got quite a hype

Kaji stated his desire for WVC (Image via Twitter)

Yuki Kaji also shared his views regarding how the competition should be conducted via his tweets. He said it could be an interesting and fun match. He stated that the match should be conducted in such a way that the director will recast the post-record from the pre-registered members for the records that will be presented on the match day and the participants will perform them.

Fans and fellow voice actors quickly caught on to Yuki Kaji's idea, and his tweets garnered a lot of attention and engagement. Many Twitter users responded with enthusiasm, sharing their own suggestions for potential participants and match-ups they would like to see in the hypothetical competition.

Kaji's mentioned how the game can be conducted (Image via Twitter)

Some even went as far as to discuss potential rules and regulations for the event, showing just how much excitement the idea generated within the voice-acting community. Individuals took to the comments section of Yuki Kaji's post and shared their views.

The support from fans and colleagues alike demonstrates the admiration and respect Yuki Kaji has earned throughout his career. Having made a name for himself through iconic roles such as Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan and Todoroki Shoto in My Hero Academia, it is no wonder that Kaji's call for a voice acting championship resonated with so many people.

A series of tweets regarding the World Voice Championship (Image via Twitter)

The idea of seeing their favorite voice actors on an international stage, showcasing their talents and representing their countries, was undoubtedly appealing to fans and industry professionals alike.

Some of the replies to Yuki Kaji's tweets suggested potential participants for the event, such as Akira Ishida, Jun Fukuyama, Aoi Yuki, Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono, and many others. The diverse range of voice actors mentioned highlights the incredible talent within the industry and showcases the potential for an exciting, high-stakes competition.

Final thoughts

The idea of a World Cup for voice actors proposed by Yuki Kaji has sparked excitement and enthusiasm within the voice acting community and among fans as well. While it remains to be seen whether such an event will ever come to fruition, the overwhelming support and engagement generated by Kaji's tweets indicate a clear interest in celebrating the art of voice acting on a global scale.

In an industry where voice actors often work behind the scenes, a World Cup for them would provide an opportunity to shine a light on their incredible talents and dedication to the craft. As more people engage with Kaji's vision, it could potentially pave the way for a future event that unites fans and voice actors from around the world in a celebration of the artistry and skill that goes into bringing our favorite characters to life.

