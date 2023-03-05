Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2 likely to be last installment of the saga

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 finally aired online yesterday. The hour-long episode has fans in a frenzy and is now the number-one trending hashtag on Twitter.

With Mappa’s wonderful visualization of the characters and scenarios of Attack on Titan, the first installment is complete. Fans now have to wait for the final part to complete the anime, which will be released later this year. The upcoming installment is expected to complete the story of Attack on Titan.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2 expected to conclude the epic saga

The first episode of Attack on Titan's final season Part 3 aired yesterday. It started off where Season 4 Part 2 left off. The first episode of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2 adapted Attack on Titan manga chapters 131 to 134. As there are only five chapters left to complete the story, it can be assumed that the final cour will complete the series.

It has already been declared that Part 3 of the Final Season will be aired in two installments. The first installment has already aired and covered the first four chapters. The remaining chapters of the manga will lead to the end of the story and will be covered in the second installment of the final season.

Preview of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 1

The episode opened with young Eren being awakened by Mikasa, and he realized that he was crying. The scene then jumped on the event when Eren and others visited Marley for the first time. There, Eren saved a boy named Ramzi; later, Eren apologized to that boy, knowing what would happen to him at the time of the rumbling.

The rumbling seemed to have arrived at Marley and massacred the humans. The collaborative party between Marley and Paradis island also arrived in Odisha, which is under the Marleyan province. There they tried to repair the flying boat with the Marleyan mechanics to get to Eren in order to stop the rumbling.

Out of the blue, the most loyal Yeagerist, Floch, came out and fired shots, which put some holes in the fuel tank of the flying boat. Floch was shot down by Mikasa. The mechanics then mentioned that they could stop the hole. But in the meantime, everything started shaking, and everyone realized that the rumbling almost approached them.

Hange then stepped up and decided to slow the rumbling by killing the titans so that others could fix the flying boat and leave. Hange made Armin the fifteenth commander of the Survey Corps.

Levi said his goodbyes to Hange by saying “Dedicate your heart” for the first time. Hange went out and tried their best to slow down the titans, while others were fixing the flying boat. However, Annie, Azumabito, Gabi, and Falco left with the ship. Armin and others were successfully able to depart from the deck due to the sacrifice of Hange.

When Armin and the others were planning how they could stop Eren, they were called by him to a place where all Eldians are connected. They tried to talk to Eren to stop the rumbling but failed. Eren mentioned that he will not stop and also added that he will not halt Armin and others from doing what they want.

In the last plot of the episode, the Eldians were seen arriving at Fort Salta by hijacking a train. In the meantime, Eren and the Rumbling were also near Fort Salta. The attacking planes left the area to bomb the rumbling. But the action was not effective, and the planes were destroyed by the rocks that were thrown by the Beast Titan, Zeke. Armin and the others then entered the scene and jumped off the plane to stop Eren. This is where the episode came to an end.

Final thoughts

The final installment might contain a few episodes. A teaser was released earlier regarding the final installment of Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, which will be released in the fall of 2023. The animation in Attack on Titan by Mappa has already won over fans' admiration, as they eagerly await the upcoming release.

