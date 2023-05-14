Ex Jujutsu Kaisen manga staff gets jail-time reduced in child se*ual exploitation case

Former Jujutsu Kaisen translator Stefan Koza's punishment was recently made public by the Fairfax County Circuit Court of Virginia. On eight counts of having child p*rnography, 35-year-old Koza was found guilty. With a concurrent 10-year sentence for each offense, the court gave him a total prison term of 10 years.

However, the court did allow Koza a partially suspended sentence, which meant that a sizable chunk of his jail term would be completed while subject to strict probation. This development has spurred debates and discussions about the seriousness of the offense and the proper penalties for such conduct.

Jujutsu Kaisen translator Stefan Koza's sentenced for 10 years

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen In regards to the recent change of the English translator for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It was revealed that Stefan Koza, ex-translator of Jujutsu Kaisen, was arrested on five counts of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography in early December. herndon-va.gov/home/showpubli… In regards to the recent change of the English translator for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It was revealed that Stefan Koza, ex-translator of Jujutsu Kaisen, was arrested on five counts of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography in early December. herndon-va.gov/home/showpubli… https://t.co/sWgM6B1n7G

Stefan Koza will be placed on supervised probation for the entirety of his seven-year sentence for each offense, which includes required mental health counselling. During this time, he must also go through s*x offender therapy. Additionally, Koza is forbidden from using internet-capable gadgets and owning cameras or other visual recording equipment to guarantee restricted internet access. He also has to pay for all the case-related expenses and sign up to be a s*x offender in Virginia.

Koza must complete the final three years of his sentence in prison, but the Fairfax County Circuit Court did not specify how much time he has already served or how much time is still to go. News organizations have asked the Virginia Department of Corrections for clarification on these specifics through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Rin 🌈 @rinreadsmanga I am horrified at the news about Stefan Koza being a pedophile. It’s freaking disappointing that I had to hear that info from a fan account and not Viz Media. He’s not translating jjk anymore so they had to know about it. I just want some transparency man. I am horrified at the news about Stefan Koza being a pedophile. It’s freaking disappointing that I had to hear that info from a fan account and not Viz Media. He’s not translating jjk anymore so they had to know about it. I just want some transparency man.

A grand jury in Fairfax County indicted Koza in December 2021 on eight criminal counts, each involving the possession of child p*rnography. Prior to being transferred to the Fairfax County Circuit Court for the grand jury indictment, the matter first went through the Fairfax County General District Court.

Koza's participation in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has sparked worries about the security and welfare of others who labor in the field. To safeguard the wellbeing of workers and contributors, it emphasizes the necessity for publishers and production businesses to put in place stringent screening procedures and extensive background checks.

Karla ♄ @PRlS0NREALM stefan koza you will pay for this stefan koza you will pay for this https://t.co/lwZ7ePtQIb

Meanwhile, social media discussions concerning the appropriateness of the penalty have been sparked by Stefan Koza's reduced jail term and suspended sentence in his child p*rnography case. Since the former translator for Jujutsu Kaisen will serve a portion of his sentence on supervised probation and will receive the necessary therapy, the choice has sparked questions about the seriousness of the offense.

The criminal case serves as a reminder of the significance of combating child exploitation offences and putting protective measures in place for those who are most vulnerable inside the sector. Thus, continued efforts are required to safeguard everyone's safety and wellbeing and to aid in the victims of these upsetting situations' healing.

Keep checking back for updates on Jujutsu Kaisen and other anime series like Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan.

Poll : 0 votes