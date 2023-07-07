Fairy Tail creator drops new poster amidst the hype for Dead Rock chapter 1

Author of works like Eden Zero and Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima is back with a new dark fantasy manga, Dead Rock. Amidst the hype for releasing its first chapter of on Thursday, July 6, Mashima also unveiled a new poster for Dead Rock on his Twitter account.

The colorful poster featured the protagonist Yakuto along with other characters -- Honey, Freyr, Hien, Reisen, Mikoto, and Chako. The characters displayed on the vibrant poster retain the popular signature art style the Fairy Tail mangaka is known for.

Needless to say, the first chapter of Hiro Mashima's latest manga has garnered a lot of hype from his fans. On this note, the new dark fantasy/supernatural manga, which centers on protagonist Yakuto, won't be reportedly as long as Mashima's other projects. However, despite that, Dead Rock hasn't failed to deliver the excitement of its fans.

In addition to sharing the picture, Mashima expressed his immense excitement and jubilation over working on another manga, stating:

"I'm full of spirit...It's a school story I've always wanted to do."

Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine published the first chapter of the new manga on Thursday, July 6. However, it hasn't been announced as of yet about how many chapters the new manga would contain.

About the manga

Hiro Mashima's new manga follows the central protagonist Yakuto, who aspires to join the titular Demon King training institution. The gritty and dark plot has elements of gore, dark comedy, and, of course, adventure.

Steeped in supernaturalism and dark fantasy, the first chapter introduced the central characters of the story, showing how tough, and challenging the Demon King training institution can be. Meanwhile, the entrance examination of Dead Rock held in the Demon Realm 666th layer was more than competitive.

The aspiring candidates had to go through a tremendous ordeal, and out of 1000 students, only a handful could clear the entrance test, while the others perished. The first chapter also introduced the Principal of the Dead Rock, God.

He promised to grant Human Realm to those who would graduate from the Demon King training institution. There was an interesting twist at the end of the chapter that kept readers on the edge of their seats.

Overall, Hiro Mashima's new manga seems promising. From interesting characters to an engaging plot, it has everything that can make it one of the best works of the popular mangaka.

