Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO creator reveals latest character designs for his new Dead Rock manga

Hiro Mashima, one of the well-acclaimed mangakas known for Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO, has caught his devoted fans off-guard by announcing a new project in the works titled Dead Rock. The new manga remains a mystery, as Mashima hasn’t given his fans in-depth details about the storyline and characters. Dead Rock is scheduled to release its first chapter on July 6, 2023.

The news was made public in the July issue of Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine, featuring the protagonist Yakuto. Recently, Mashima also gave a first look at the two additional characters by sharing their designs. While detailing fans, the creator explained that the designs are preliminary and will undergo changes while finalizing the manga.

Dead Rock manga will be a short-term serialization according to the mangaka

As revealed by the creator during the announcement of Dead Rock, the new manga will consist of a shorter run. With his new series being published for a limited period, it won’t be like his other long-term projects like Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO. The creator has yet to explain who the new characters are and their pivotal roles in Dead Rock.

As per Mashima’s disclosure about his new manga series, Dead Rock will be a dark fantasy manga that explores an intriguing tale set in the ominous realm of demons. The story will focus on Yakuto, a courageous young demon.

Yakuto will take any challenge thrown at him to get through the cutthroat and grueling entrance examination to become a student of Dead Rock, an imposing institution dedicated to training the next Demon Kings. Chapter 1 of the manga will be published in the upcoming July issue of Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine on July 6, 2023.

About Hiro Mashima and his other works

Kitsu @AnimeKitsu ALOT of Big Animes will be announced at Anime Expo 2023. It would be really surprising & disappointing if Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest's TV Anime doesn't get a Trailer. ALOT of Big Animes will be announced at Anime Expo 2023. It would be really surprising & disappointing if Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest's TV Anime doesn't get a Trailer. https://t.co/xvJKxhJvsa

Hiro Mashima is one of the most renowned mangakas in the industry and gained massive success after releasing his first serialization, Rave Master. The manga was published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from July 6, 1999, to July 27, 2005. Due to the immense popularity of the series, the manga received an anime adaptation helmed by Takashi Watanabe at Studio Deen.

However, Mashima has been greatly admired and recognized by anime/manga enthusiasts worldwide after the release of Fairy Tail, which is regarded as his best-selling work by far, with over 72 million copies in circulation.

Chromafire @chromat1cfire Beautiful, colorful and vibrant compositing in EDENS ZERO season 2!! Beautiful, colorful and vibrant compositing in EDENS ZERO season 2!! https://t.co/c4iSZ5QXXN

The manga has also received a sequel titled Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest, with 126 chapters collected into 14 tankobon volumes. It has also been announced that Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Quest will inspire an anime adaptation soon.

Mashima’s ongoing manga is EDENS ZERO, a science fantasy manga that started its serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on June 27, 2018. The manga received an anime adaptation by J.C. Staff.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes