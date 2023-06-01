Farming Life in Another World anime English dub cast and release date confirmed

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the anime streaming platform HIDIVE announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Farming Life in Another World anime later this month. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of the light novel series of the same name by author Kinosuke Naito and illustrator Yasumo.

The Farming Life in Another World novel series was first published on December 29, 2016, under Shosetsuka ni Naro with no illustrations. A light novel series began serialization roughly a year later under Kadokawa’s Enterbrain imprint, which is when Yasumo signed on to begin providing illustrations for the series.

There’s also a Farming Life in Another World manga series published in Fujimi Shobo’s Monthly Dragon Age magazine, first starting serialization in November 2017. With so many offerings for Naito’s series already available, it’s heartening to see that the television anime adaptation is receiving similar treatment.

Farming Life in Another World franchise adds English dub to long list of mediums and offerings

The English dub for the Farming Life in Another World television anime adaptation series, directed by John Swasey, is set to premiere on June 8 at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time. A full cast list has also been announced, including all of the following:

Blake Shepard as Hiraku

Luci Christian as Lu Lulucy

Monica Rial as Tia

Katelyn Barr as Lea

Shannon Emerick as Anne

Joe Daniels as Beezel

Raven Troup as Corone

Jeremy Gee as Daga

Louis Gallindo as Donovan

Andrew Love as Dryme

Annie Wild as Flora

Allison Sumrall as Flowrem

Chris Hutchison as Galgardo

Brandon Hearnsberger as Garf

David Wald as God

Skyler Sinclair as Goddess, Junea

Shelley Calene-Black as Graffaloon

Liz Arends as Granmaria

Adam Gibbs as Grattz

Jack Stansbury as Gucci

Chelsea McCurdy as Hakuren

Mai Le as Klakkase

Olivia Swasey as Kudel, Lasa

John Gremillion as Kuro

Brianna Roberts as Lafa

Elissa Cuellar as Lalu

Kara Greenberg as Lami

Christina Kelly as Lamulias

Donna Bella Litton as Lastismoon

Juliet Simmons as Lecott

Alyssa Marek as Leef

Kira Vincent-Davis as Leely

Brittney Karbowski as Lees

Carli Mosier as Leeta

Hilary Haag as Leezay

Jay Hickman as Michael

Mark X Laskowski as Randan

Maggie Flecknoe as Roaju

Brittany Lauda as Rosalind

Cat Thomas as Sena

Chris Patton as Vargryfe

Genevieve Simmons as Ya

Emi Lo as Yuri

The reason behind such an extensive cast list is due to the fact that the series’ first season has already finished airing. Likewise, HIDIVE and the adaptation team needed to cast roles for the entirety of the first season’s characters. The series premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023, running for 12 episodes in total. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Farming Life in Another World follows protagonist Hiraku, who dies of a serious illness but is sent back to live in another world. Sent to a fantasy world of his choice and bestowed with the almighty “farming tool” to enjoy his second chance at life to the fullest, the series follows Hiraku as he uses the tool to grow crops and truly enjoy his new laidback farming lifestyle.

