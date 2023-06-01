Farming Life in Another World anime English dub cast and release date confirmed

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the anime streaming platform HIDIVE announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for the Farming Life in Another World anime later this month. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of the light novel series of the same name by author Kinosuke Naito and illustrator Yasumo.
The Farming Life in Another World novel series was first published on December 29, 2016, under Shosetsuka ni Naro with no illustrations. A light novel series began serialization roughly a year later under Kadokawa’s Enterbrain imprint, which is when Yasumo signed on to begin providing illustrations for the series.
There’s also a Farming Life in Another World manga series published in Fujimi Shobo’s Monthly Dragon Age magazine, first starting serialization in November 2017. With so many offerings for Naito’s series already available, it’s heartening to see that the television anime adaptation is receiving similar treatment.
Farming Life in Another World franchise adds English dub to long list of mediums and offerings
The English dub for the Farming Life in Another World television anime adaptation series, directed by John Swasey, is set to premiere on June 8 at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time. A full cast list has also been announced, including all of the following:
- Blake Shepard as Hiraku
- Luci Christian as Lu Lulucy
- Monica Rial as Tia
- Katelyn Barr as Lea
- Shannon Emerick as Anne
- Joe Daniels as Beezel
- Raven Troup as Corone
- Jeremy Gee as Daga
- Louis Gallindo as Donovan
- Andrew Love as Dryme
- Annie Wild as Flora
- Allison Sumrall as Flowrem
- Chris Hutchison as Galgardo
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Garf
- David Wald as God
- Skyler Sinclair as Goddess, Junea
- Shelley Calene-Black as Graffaloon
- Liz Arends as Granmaria
- Adam Gibbs as Grattz
- Jack Stansbury as Gucci
- Chelsea McCurdy as Hakuren
- Mai Le as Klakkase
- Olivia Swasey as Kudel, Lasa
- John Gremillion as Kuro
- Brianna Roberts as Lafa
- Elissa Cuellar as Lalu
- Kara Greenberg as Lami
- Christina Kelly as Lamulias
- Donna Bella Litton as Lastismoon
- Juliet Simmons as Lecott
- Alyssa Marek as Leef
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Leely
- Brittney Karbowski as Lees
- Carli Mosier as Leeta
- Hilary Haag as Leezay
- Jay Hickman as Michael
- Mark X Laskowski as Randan
- Maggie Flecknoe as Roaju
- Brittany Lauda as Rosalind
- Cat Thomas as Sena
- Chris Patton as Vargryfe
- Genevieve Simmons as Ya
- Emi Lo as Yuri
The reason behind such an extensive cast list is due to the fact that the series’ first season has already finished airing. Likewise, HIDIVE and the adaptation team needed to cast roles for the entirety of the first season’s characters. The series premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023, running for 12 episodes in total. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Farming Life in Another World follows protagonist Hiraku, who dies of a serious illness but is sent back to live in another world. Sent to a fantasy world of his choice and bestowed with the almighty “farming tool” to enjoy his second chance at life to the fullest, the series follows Hiraku as he uses the tool to grow crops and truly enjoy his new laidback farming lifestyle.
