Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime announces two new cast members ahead of next week's premiere

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, the staff for the upcoming Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series announced two additional cast members ahead of the series premiere. The highly anticipated anime is set to debut in the final days of September and is expected to be one of the most promising series in the Fall 2023 anime season.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series is an adaptation of author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe’s original manga series of the same name. Per official announcements, the anime will premiere with a two-hour special and will also be the first to premiere on a Japanese broadcast programming block usually reserved for feature films.

With the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime set to premiere in just under a week, fans can expect this latest cast announcement to be the last pre-release news from the series. While additional cast members may be announced later, it seems that fans know exactly who will be a central part of the series’ opening section.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime announces final pre-release castings ahead of September 29 premiere

As mentioned above, the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End anime series announced that Atsuko Tanaka and Hiroki Yasumoto will be joining the cast. Tanaka plays Flamme, the titular character's mentor and a great mage known in history as a hero. Yasumoto plays Qual, a demon known as the “Elder Sage of Corruption” who uses the Zoltraak magic to kill people.

Atsumi Tanezaki stars as the protagonist and titular character. Additional cast members include Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heither, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Kana Ichinose as Fern, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark. It’s unclear if these latest cast announcements and earlier ones are indicative of the full cast for the anime’s first season at the time of this article’s writing.

Keiichiro Saito is directing the series at Madhouse Studios. Tomohiro Suzuki is in charge of the series scripts. Reiko Nagasawa is designing the characters, while Evan Call is composing the music for the series. YOASOBI performs the opening theme song Yusha, which translates to “Hero,” and milet performs the ending theme Anytime Anywhere.

Yamada and Abe’s manga was originally launched in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2023. The 11th volume of the series shipped to Japan on September 15. Viz Media published an English translation of the eighth volume this past June and is set to release the ninth on October 17.

The series recently went on hiatus in mid-January but quickly resumed serialization by the end of March. Among the many accolades the series has won, the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2021 and the 14th Manga Taisho Award in 2021 stand out.

