Gamera - Rebirth anime reveals new trailer at San Diego Comic Con

A new PV trailer for the Gamera - Rebirth anime was revealed on the final day of the San Diego Comic-Con by Kadokawa. In addition to unveiling the fifth and the final Kaiju, Viras, the trailer also featured the anime's opening theme song, Natsuake, by WANIMA. Moreover, it was also announced that the anime will be premiering on September 7, 2023, on Netflix.

Apart from the opening theme of the forthcoming anime, Kadokawa mentioned that the ending theme, FLY & DIVE, will also be performed by WANIMA. The highlight of the trailer was the CGI animation of Gamera and the other Kaijus.

Gamera - Rebirth anime to have six episodes

At the international panel held on Sunday by Kadokawa on the last day of San Diego Comin Con, a brand new trailer of Gamera - Rebirth was finally unveiled. The spectacular trailer highlighted the CGI animation of the anime and also introduced the fifth and the last Kaiju of the series, Viras.

As mentioned before, the anime is set to make its debut internationally on September 7, 2023, on Netflix. Furthermore, it was also announced that there would be a total of six episodes for this anime.

Previously, Gamera - Rebirth revealed four of the five kaiju opponents that Gamera would face. The latest PV has finally revealed the fifth Kaiju, named Viras. The other four Kaiju opponents are Gyaos, Jiger, Guiron, and Zigra.

Gamera and the five Kaiju (Image via Kadokawa/ENGI)

The six episodes of the anime will focus on the giant turtle monster, Gamera, fighting five Kaiju opponents. Under the production of ENGI, Gamera: Rebirth has an exciting set of cast and crew members.

Hisako Kanemoto will be the voice actor for Boko. Aki Toyosaki has been selected to voice Junichi. The character Joe will be voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka. Moreover, Subaru Kimura is set to voice Brody. Voice actors Mamoru Miyano and Saori Hayami will lend their voices to Tazaki and Emiko, respectively.

Hiroyuki Seshita, who has attained critical acclamation for his work in Suzume, will be directing this anime, along with Keisuke Ide as the assistant director. Kenta Ihara and Hiroshi Seko will be in charge of the series composition of Gamera - Rebirth.

Viras as revealed on the official site of Gamera: Rebirth (Image via Kadokawa/ENGI)

The characters of the anime series will be designed by Atsuhi Tamura. On the other hand, Kan Takahama is in charge of the Kaiju designs. Shuji Katayama has been chosen as the music composer of the series.

Gamera is a very popular character that made its debut in the 1965 film, Daikaiju Gamera or Gamera the Giant Monster, by Daiei Films. The official website of the anime has also provided a short synopsis of the story.

About Gamera - Rebirth anime

According to the synopsis, the story takes place in 1989, where three sixth-grade students, Boko, Joe, and Junichi are enjoying their last summer vacation as elementary school students.

However, their normal daily life was turned into ruins when a monster, Gyaos, suddenly attacked Tokyo. As Gyaos set its eyes on the petrified faces of Boko and others, a turtle-like Kaiju appeared in front of the boys.

Despite its injuries, Gamera gives everything into the battle. Thus, the story centers on Gamera and how he battles the five Kaiju opponents, including Gyaos.

